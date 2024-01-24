Messi gives his blessing to Inter Miami’s new sponsor

Heading ahead after playing their second preparation match major league soccer 2024 , Inter Miami presented this Tuesday the new commercial alliance with Royal Caribbean, due to which the logo of this company now owns the front of the Herons’ uniforms. Other than this, Lionel Messi was the hero at the opening ceremony of the ‘Icon of the Seas’The world’s largest cruise ship.

Both the South Florida franchise and the cruise line decided to announce The first garment to feature a representative image of Royal Caribbean will be known as ‘The Night’., This jersey had already been used in friendly matches against El Salvador and FC Dallas, but these matches displayed the Inter Miami CF Foundation logo.

Previously, the organization that was on the Herons’ shirts was XBTO, a global firm that provides cryptocurrency trading services and liquidity to stock exchanges, but starting in 2024, everything changes with the passenger ship company. A year where the DRV PNK Stadium will be on the rise with MLS, CONCACAF Champions Cup and other tournaments,

The Inter squad was part of the presentation of the logo on the away uniform, but at the inauguration of the cruise Messi dedicated a few words: “I would like to thank everyone at Royal Caribbean for granting me this honor, It is a matter of great pride for me that this ship means something to the city of Miami and the world. So without any delay, I name this ship ‘Icon of the Seas’. May God bless him and all who live in him.,

The alliance will start in Saudi Arabia

David Beckham and Jorge Mas’s next pair of commitments for the club are in Saudi Arabia Which will be the third stop for Herrons after the operations carried out in Salvadoran and Texan territory. The exposure they will get from their clashes against Al-Hilal and Al Nassr will be essential to launch the Fort Lauderdale franchise’s strategic alliance.,

