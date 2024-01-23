Emma Roberts praises 3-year-old son Rhodes’ ‘magical’ accomplishments (Exclusive)

emma roberts She is “loving” this phase of her life, which includes being a mother to her young son.

Speaking with ET’s Rachel Smith at the New York City premiere Feud: Capote vs. Swan On Tuesday, Roberts, 32, said she’s grateful for an incredible career and her beautiful 3-year-old son. rhodes robert hedlundBy his side.

“I’m loving it. I feel very lucky. I just have to finish working on a show, I have to go meet my 3-year-old tomorrow.” scream queens The actress said. “And I get to celebrate it tonight, so life is good. I’m very grateful.”

The actress shares Rhodes – who celebrated her third birthday in December – with her ex-girlfriend Garrett Hedlund, In January 2022, ET confirmed that the two had met ended my relationship After living together for almost three years. Later that year, Roberts began Dating fellow actor Cody John,

In her new interview with ET, Roberts said she can’t believe how fast her son is growing up.

“He’s faster than me,” she said, laughing. “But that’s not really saying much. She’s – it’s just, it’s magical. She’s an angel.”

In a post dedicated to Rhodes on his birthday American Horror Story The actress called her son the “sweetest soul” and also shared an adorable picture of the two embracing.

“Happy Birthday dear one. Love you. ❤️,” Roberts’ aunt, actress Julia Roberts, responded in the comments.

The post was the first time the proud mom shared her son’s face on social media after Mother shared the picture by mistake Of Rhodes with the world.

In addition to her full-time job as a mom, Roberts will have a busy year ahead madam web coming in february and American Horror Story: delicate part 2 Expected to be released sometime in 2024. As for what fans can expect from the upcoming installment of The Ryan Murphy Show, Roberts says fans need to gear up.

,American Horror Story: Fragile Part 2 is – it all goes out,” she said. “I mean, even I was surprised where it goes, it really explores whether you know the topics of motherhood and what Can we have it all? And I think the answer to that is more complex than yes or no.”

FX’s Feud: Capote vs. Swan Will premiere with two episodes on Wednesday, January 15. 31st at 10pm on FX, next day on Hulu.

