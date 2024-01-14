Costco: After cakes and bagels, resellers are now turning to this product

After the “war” of collecting cakes and bagels, now Those dedicated to reselling the Costco store chain’s products appear to be expanding their product catalog, Well, they already have their sights set on other foods.

now on social networks There are people who advertise the sale of Kirkland brand rotisserie chicken, That is, the signature high-standard products typical of the American-origin established series.

Although Costco rotisserie chicken costs about 148 pesos, On social networks, a slice is offered for more than 400 pesos, although it is offered in combos with three liters of soft drinks.

This situation has caused different comments from users on social networks, which He has criticized this practice, as with the hoarding of royal cakes and bagels at the time.

Although the practice of hoarding is not well received by many people, This is also not a situation that Costco prohibits according to its terms and conditions.

Here are Costco’s terms and conditions

As per the terms and conditions of this chain of stores, The resale of its products, nor the quantity purchased, has certain clearance conditions for its partners.

These are some of the practices for which Costco will enforce membership cancellation on its members

– Submit two temporary suspensions for not treating club members or staff respectfully; When the club’s hygiene, safety and discipline measures are not respected.

– seriously insulting or injuring a member, guest or employee in any branch of the Club

– Damage to facilities

– When partners are caught trying to steal

– Failure to pay your subscription on time