Costco will sell silver coins. this is the price

A characteristic of the American wholesale chain Costco is its constant ability for innovation and creativity in the selling of products. These qualities, along with various benefits, have made it the choice of many American consumers.

Many people will remember when he provided gold bars to his customers. Now, starting in March, Costco has added one ounce Canadian Maple Leaf silver coins to its sales inventory.

In this sense, it should be clarified that this new product is only available on its online store. Meanwhile, the presentation will come in tubes of 25 one troy ounce silver coins. All this, at a cost of $625.00 USD.

To give you an idea, each coin is made of 99.99% pure silver and is produced by the Royal Canadian Mint. Additionally, they feature an image of a maple leaf on the obverse and an image of King Charles III on the reverse.

Therefore, according to the company’s website, a maximum of five “tubes” can be purchased by Costco members in one transaction.

In what context is Costco entering these sales?

This new effort ties in with the precious metals marketing that the company started last year. Remember that Costco started selling 1-ounce PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan gold bars in September 2023.

In this sense, Costco’s Chief Financial Officer, Richard Galanti, commented that e-commerce has shown strength in many areas due to gold sales.

Therefore, the company has taken the decision to sell metals in view of the rise in gold prices this week. In fact, according to estimates, silver prices may increase further in 2024.

It happens that many buyers believe that owning tangible metal can be protection from supposedly more volatile investments.