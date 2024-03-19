Courtois ruptures right meniscus during Real Madrid practice

The Madrid player left training in tears and tests confirmed a new knee injury

Thibaut Courtois Various sources have revealed that he will be out for four to six weeks after injuring the meniscus in his right foot during training on Tuesday. espn,

The news is a major blow for the Belgian goalkeeper as he was due to return to action in April after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury to his left leg last August.

“Following the tests conducted today on our player Thibaut Courtois He was diagnosed with a torn internal meniscus in his right knee. The injury occurred during today’s training session. Pending development,” reported madrid In his web page.

Thibaut Courtois in Real Madrid practice EPA/Sergio Perez

Sources say espn He courtoisAfter poor support, he withdrew from training on Tuesday, crying and very affected.

Courtois planned to appear again in late April and was confirmed by Ancelotti himself after the match. OsasunaBoth the 31-year-old goalkeeper and military Will be available for the quarter final match of Champions League against him Manchester City.

After the last blow, neither real Madrid neither Thibaut Courtois They want to take a risk on the timeline for the development of a new injury, so it is likely that the goalkeeper will no longer play for the remainder of the season.