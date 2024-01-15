‘How can we not?’ Leigh-Anne Pinnock confirms Little Mix reunion plans

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is confident Little Mix will reunite Credit: Bang Showbiz

Leigh-Anne Pinnock thinks Little Mix will reunite in five years.

The ‘Black Magic’ hitmakers went on a break just last year after their ‘Confetti Tour’ ended, but the 32-year-old star is already looking forward to getting back together with bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall.

Speaking on the ‘Happy Place’ podcast, he teased: “We would definitely do a reunion. How could we not?

“Let’s enjoy this time now, but in five years we will be together again, making a lot of money.”

The decision to split for the time being comes in the wake of Leigh-Anne and her husband, footballer Andre Gray, welcoming twins into the world in August 2021, and Perrie and her footballer fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain getting married in the same month.

Leigh-Anne previously admitted that she couldn’t imagine how the dynamics of touring and promoting songs as a group would work with the two members’ mothers.

Speaking on The Face podcast, she said: “I think, as I say, after spending 11 years in a group, there will come a time when you spread your wings and stand on your own feet.

“I think we’ve all come to this kind of mutual decision and I think we’re ready to go out alone and individually to see what the world can offer us.

“Plus, me and Perrie have kids, I don’t really know how this would work in an active group with kids anymore. I just don’t understand how.”

Although Little Mix are no longer together, Leigh-Anne insisted that they will always be “close” like “family” and will always support each other in their lives and solo projects.

She added, “We’re very close, we’re really like a family and you can’t choose your family. They’ll always be my sisters. Yes, it’s weird and it’s hard, but yes, it’s definitely the right thing to do.” Is.”