Suspension of procedures at the Mexican Consulate in Havana due to blackout: what to do?

The Mexican Consulate in Havana has published important information through its official account on the social network.

“Due to the schedule of power cuts announced by the Havana Electric Company, you are informed that the Consular Office will suspend its activities on March 20.” announced this Monday.

According to the given information, users who have an appointment for that day will have to send an email consultingcuba@sre.gob.mx To be rescheduled.

Similarly, they provided an emergency telephone number for Mexicans: +53 5286-9620.

At the beginning of the third month of 2024, the Mexican consular headquarters in Havana provided statistics on consular documentation processed in February.

With a total of 5,387 services, 4,250 visas, 15 passports, 6 birth registrations, 1,045 legalization and 3 applications for INE credentials were processed.

He also remembered that the only way to get an appointment is through the platform https://citascup.sre.gob.mx/ And the name on the date must match the name on your passport.

Mexican Consulate in Havana Appointments

Sources assured cuba directory The suspension of appointments at the Mexican Consulate in Havana is nothing new and “it has been happening for a few days.”

“They are prohibited from using generator sets, because public health says it is harmful, so, because of the blackout in Havana they cannot work. Cuba installed the generating set and now it bans it.

The Mexican consular headquarters has restricted comments on their official account on X, formerly Twitter, which is the only channel through which they inform the community living on the island.

visa to mexico

Cuban citizens require a visa to travel to Mexico. This measure applies to all Cubans, regardless of the reason for their travel.

However, there are some exceptions to the visa rule. The following travelers do not require a visa to enter Mexico:

Foreigners with permanent residence documents:

Canada

United States of america

Japan

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

countries of the schengen area

Pacific Alliance member countries (Chile, Colombia and Peru)

People who have a valid and current visa:

Canada

United States of america

Japan

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

any country in the schengen area