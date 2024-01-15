Austin, Texas is facing historic lows in housing prices and rents

The combination of overconstruction and an economic downturn is holding Austin’s real estate market back. (Reuters/Brian Snyder)

Austin, TexasThe city that was once the center of a real estate boom usaNow the country is experiencing the most significant decline in house prices and rents ever.

According to the housing price index data of freddie maccollector wall street journalThe metropolis saw a decline of more than 11% from its highest point 2022The largest declines were recorded in US metropolitan areas.

This phenomenon is attributed to a combination of overbuilding, slow job growth, and population growth, marking the end of a period during which housing prices rose. Austin They increased by more than 60% 2020 until the spring of 2022,

preliminary appeal of Austin It was built on a booming economy, which was growing at a rate nearly twice the national average, driven by the influx of high-paid remote workers in the tech sector and the relocation of offices of giants such as. Tesla And Oracle, taking advantage of lower taxes and less business regulation. This mobility became Austin the tenth largest city in usa,

Record investment in the Austin real estate market reached $9.4 billion in 2021. (Reuters/Lars Hagberg)

However, “Austin has fallen into extreme overvaluation in its real estate market.”as he said wall street journal, Matthew Walsheconomist Moody’s AnalyticsHe further noted that despite the recent decline in prices, housing remains historically unaffordable.

Unprecedented investment in the real estate market of AustinWhich reached a record $9.4 billion in apartments 2021with an apartment building Better than any other American cityOversupply is now forcing landlords to offer weeks of free rent and other concessions to fill vacant units, according to data from . MSCI Real Assets,

Rents in Austin have decreased by 7% compared to last yearThe steepest decline on record among US cities, according to estimates apartment list,

Potential home buyers gravitate toward more accessible cities like San Antonio and Corpus Christi. (Reuters/Lucas Jackson)

Despite the declining trend in the urban center of AustinAccording to , suburban home sales have shown greater resilience, and although job growth in the city has slowed, it is still higher than the national average. Bureau of Labor Statistics, claire losseyhousing economist Austin Board of RealtorsIt takes an optimistic view suggesting “We still have a lot of room for growth”,

However, past high demand has led many potential buyers to consider outside options AustinWith cities like Texas st anthony And Corpus ChristiWhich offers far more affordable housing prices, increasing the preferences of people looking to relocate, according to an analysis by redfin,

AustinThe city, which pioneered a real estate boom fueled by low interest rates at the start of the pandemic, marks a significant improvement in its market today that could signal similar trends in other Sun Belt cities. surprise And nashville, This development highlights the volatility of real estate markets and the lasting impact of changes in migration patterns and housing preferences following the pandemic.