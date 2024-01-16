Crocs and Skechers are offering discounts on the clogs that should be offered to anyone who has injured feet…

When it comes to staying at home, everyone looks for maximum comfort from clothes to shoes and hence staying at home Skechers And crocs has created two designs that are considered the most comfortable in their collection. sneakers Having been baptized in many ways while living at home, there are also those who call them Slipper or as it happens Jerez de la Fronterawhere they are also known as Slipper,

These types of shoes have become essential and brands like Crocs and Skechers have already created their best designs and now make them available for sale at good prices. Discount thanks to january sales,

Crocs Unisex Classic Lined U Clogs

Crocs established itself worldwide as one of the Shoes It is unique for its design and due to its success many brands are now trying to copy it. In Spain there are many people who have chosen this comfortable footwear and even celebrities Television As Frank Cuestaalso know as frank from the woodshave used them in their adventures around the world.

At Crocs they have opted for maximum comfort by creating this model of the unisex Classic Lined U Clog, which has a traditional design to which they have added an inner lining with very soft and warm fur. It also has a curved sole that supports the foot, improving sensation while walking. This design is available in many colors and now has a number of up to 20% off,

Features of Classic Lined U Unisex Clogs

The famous classic clog, now with a warm, fuzzy non-removable lining.

Very light.

Rotating heel straps for a more secure fit.

Ideal for indoors and outdoors.

Customizable with Jibbitz charms.

Double crocs comfort delightfully supportive. Tender.

Comfort in cradle.

Classic Lined U Unisex Clogs Price

thanks to january salesNow You Can Have These Comfortable Crocs Shoes 55.92 eurosThanks to the discount applied because initially their price was 69.90 euros.

Go Walk Lounge Chillin by Skechers

Competing directly with Crocs is Skechers, which has the Go Walk Lounge Chillin’ design in black with a really soft and warm short fur interior lining.

These sneakers are a huge success at Skechers and have been steadily increasing in sales as they have been designed Home But they also include a cushioned rubber sole that prevents water from entering the shoe. It does not have laces and is a great option for those who cannot move easily.

Features of Go Walk Lounge Chillin

With lightweight Ultra Go cushioning and energy return.

Breathable insole with high energy return cushioning.

OrthoLite foam insole with durable cushioning and excellent breathability.

5% recycled rubber.

Perform-Tex synthetic upper with synthetic fur trim and lining.

Flexible sole with traction.

1.27 cm heel.

machine washable.

go walk lounge chillin price

One of the most comfortable Skechers footwear is this soft and light-touch shoe design that is available at this price in the Jerez de la Frontera establishment and in the rest of Spain. 55.99 euros Since they have applied a discount its starting price was 80 euros.