Crusader Kings II PC version free download

Crusader Kings II is a large-scale strategy game that puts players in control of a medieval dynasty and leads it through an era of political tension, war, and diplomacy.

Take control of your kingdom, forge alliances, plan marriages, and secure your family’s future. With its complex systems and deep interactions between characters and an ever-changing world, every decision matters as you travel through the dangerous world of Influence. Expand your kingdom by conquering or manipulating other factions Crusader Kings II offers endless opportunities to master strategic skills and potentially leave an indelible mark on gaming history.

The Dark Ages may be coming to an end, but Europe is still in chaos. Petty lords fight against the struggling king, trying to control their divided kingdom. Pope Francis has called for a crusade to protect Christians across the Holy Land, even as he refuses to relinquish control of episcopal appointments and their wealth.

There has never been a better time to achieve excellence. Build your territory to secure your future family. Make sure you have enough money in your account, choose vassals, weed out heretics and traitors, create rules, and deal with numerous nobles with their own agendas.

How to download and install: