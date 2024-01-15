Untitled Goose Game PC Download Full Version (v1.1.4)

Memes are one of the most popular sources of entertainment right now. If you are a meme or maybe you spend a lot of your time every day browsing different memes, you are surely familiar with the latest updates in the world of memes. So, you probably know the untitled goose meme, right? Although you may not be as thorough with the names of the memes, you will surely know their content. It’s the one with a white goose. Yes, do you remember now? But do you know where its origins are?

Untitled Goose Game PC Game Download

Name Untitled Goose Game Initial release date September 20, 2019 Engine Unit Composer Dan Golding Awards BAFTA Games Award for Best Family and Social Game Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android Developers House House Category PC Games > Puzzles

If you didn’t, we have news for you. It’s part of the game called The Untitled Goose Game! Yes, that’s where our white chicken memes come from. The best part of all is that the game is as funny as the memes are! You could try! There’s no need to rush though. You can simply take a look at what the game has to offer and then decide whether to play it or not!

About the game

Developed by House House and published by Panic, this game is ideal for a fun gaming session without any intense plot or missions to overcome. It’s what we call a stealth video game.

A stealth video game is one in which you must use stealth to advance in the game. All your steps must be manipulated and calculated so that you can outmaneuver or cautiously avoid your enemies. These games test your skills and intellect at a completely different level.

The untitled ghost game is also a stealth video game. Here you as a player would play as the white goose in the game. Your job would be to achieve various objectives that are set for you in the game using your skills to manipulate others and get your way unnoticed. The story of the games tells that a white goose has to fulfill various agendas that are set before him in the middle of a bunch of villagers without getting caught in the process.

As we just said, the game is as fun as the memes that originated from it. It’s also pretty easy to play. Let’s look at the game below.

How to Play

The untitled game is fairly easy to play and can be played on Mac OS, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and of course, Nintendo Switch. Naturally, it is played primarily in single-player mode. But it also has a multiplayer mode in which a second goose is also introduced into the game. From then on, the geese together try to achieve the set goals.

The game is based on a simple and picturesque town. This white goose is assigned various tasks, such as stealing certain objects from different homes. Afterwards he continues with his work. You, as the player, will have to help him so that he can achieve his goals without being noticed or caught by the villagers and non-player characters.

The game offers various modes and different types of objectives for the player to succeed and accomplish respectively.

There are games where you will have to stick to a particular area on the village map, or maybe you also prefer the time-limited game mode. Apart from these game modes, it also has several fun aspects. You will only be able to enjoy it once you start playing it firsthand.

Game Features

At first glance, if you continue reading the features and plot of the game, it will seem like a pretty boring game. But contrary to that, it’s quite fun to play. Perhaps the features detailed below will answer why.

The game may be simple, but it is not boring. But any other objective that the goose has to overcome and succeed in the game poses a new challenge for the player. The challenges, however, are simple enough that anyone can overcome them, as long as they destroy their brain cells a little.

The game setting is a fairly aesthetic and simple village map. The graphics of the game are designed in such a way that they represent not only a town but also the lifestyle there. This helps improve a player’s gaming experience while playing the game.

The gameplay of the game is so simple that even a child could play it. Therefore, it is a very good option for people who are not so familiar with video games, but who often feel like playing light and happy video games, just to pass the time.

Stealth less violence

In most cases, stealth is usually followed by violence between the different characters in the game. The untitled Goose Game, however, restricts and eradicates the aspect of violence. It’s a fairly calm game where you just have to achieve your set goals without getting caught by opponents.

Although the game is most often played in single-player mode, it also has a local multiplayer version. Therefore, you can also play with your friends. The only difference that occurs in such a case is that instead of justice, the objectives would have to be met by a pair of geese.

If you haven’t played yet, you should try it once. While waiting for your taxi or bus or even at home when you simply want to take a break from your work, this is a game that will have your back. It is peaceful, simple and easy to play and understand.

How to Download Untitled Goose Game PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Untitled Goose Game for PC

: Click on the button Download Untitled Goose Game for PC Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Untitled Goose game for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Untitled Goose Game – Minimum System Requirement

Processor: Pentium 4 3.0 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 2GB

Operating system: Windows 7 32/64 bit/Vista 32/64/XP

VIDEO CARD: Video card with 128 MB, Shader model 2.0. ATI X800, NVidia 6600 or higher

PIXEL SHADER: 2.0

VERTEX SHADER: 2.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

FREE DISK SPACE: 13 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 128 MB

Untitled Goose Game – Recommended System Requirement

CPU: Intel Core 2 duo 2.4 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 2GB

Operating system: Windows 7 32/64 bit/Vista 32/64/XP

VIDEO CARD: Shader model 3.0 video card. NVidia 7600, ATI X1600 or higher

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

FREE DISK SPACE: 13 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

Frequent questions

Is the game available for mobile devices? The game was released in the year 2019. It is quite new in the world of gaming and has several platforms on which it can be played. However, there is news that the game will be available on your Android phones and iPhone in a few months or years.

Can the game be played in online multiplayer mode? No, the game cannot be played in online multiplayer. It has a local cooperative version where you can play its offline multiplayer mode.

How many stages are there in the game? The game has open non-linear stages. It also has several side quests and objectives to offer players in different game modes.

