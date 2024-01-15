SpaceEngine PC Game Download For Free Full Version (v0.990.46.1975)

The galaxy is a mysterious place; It has many hidden things that no one can explain. With the help of advanced technology, humanity was able to discover a tiny part of the galaxy and the rest remains a mystery. Well, technology has done another great job, which is the creation of video games; Get ready to explore your virtual galaxy through this amazing game: SpaceEngine. Imagine traveling through space like an astronaut and enjoying the beauty of the limitless sky. This trip will be very different from the others, so get ready for an incredible trip.

SpaceEngine Game Download for PC

Name space engine Initial release date June 11, 2019 Platforms Developer Vladimir Romanyuk Editor Vladimir Romanyuk Modification Single player video game Genders Indie game, Early access, Casual game, Simulation Category PC Games >Simulation

About the space engine

Let us introduce you to a hyper-realistic universe that can be discovered virtually. This galaxy is just a click away, turn on your device and start the mission. SpaceEngine is a very popular video game that has created a virtual galaxy for all explorers in the world. This video game has been developed and published by Vladimir Romanyuk.

On June 11, 2019, SpaceEngine was released and millions of players downloaded it immediately after. You can travel from one star to another; You can travel between the different galaxies, including our galaxy. See the beautiful planets and stars of the galaxy. SpaceEngine is based on scientific theories and facts; This way you will find the relationship between the game and the precise data about the space. Explore billions of light years across the planet.

How to play SpaceEngine?

Play the realistic space simulation game; You can travel through space in all directions. Travel at any speed and cover light years in the blink of an eye. You can observe many celestial objects in space; such as moons, asteroids and galaxy clusters. Explore the alien planets and feel the differences. You can land on any planet and explore it.

While playing SpaceEngine, you can also get a lot of information – read about it and expand your knowledge. SpaceEngine can be a very informative game that adds value to your academic studies. Just press a button to explore nebula, neutron star, galaxies, black holes, comets and many more. Use your spaceship and function keys to navigate through space. You can use the autopilot function and fly with Flight Simulator mode.

Space Engine Features

Live an incredible journey into space with SpaceEngine. The images and videos that you have seen until now on television or in books will be accessible through this simple video game. SpaceEngine has a great feature that makes this game more special.

Players can move through space and travel between long distances and any planetary body in space. Just one click can take you from one place to another, which actually takes light years. Look at everything from above and you can change the period. Jump from one lane to another with one click.

SpaceEngine’s 3D visual effect will leave you speechless. Experience the hyper-realistic visual effect. You will want to really explore space. The game has beautifully designed and crafted every element on the screen. So get ready to enjoy the magical space.

SpaceEngine features amazing background audio effects. This game has its original music track and as you continue exploring the space, you will find many types of audio effects that you have never experienced before. Feel the planetary environment from the spaceship.

Your journey will be more interesting with in-game tools that can be used to search for celestial objects, star systems, and many more. Use the Universe map to explore the cosmos; you are free to save, export and import the location; Share it among users. Learn more about space using ‘Wiki’.

Take a tour of the galaxy at no cost. This game is available in multiple languages, so linguistic diversity can never be a challenge for players. You will not be able to determine the time once the game starts because the fantastic features and content of the game will grab all your attention. Play SpaceEngine to have fun and learn something new every day.

How to Download SpaceEngine PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

SpaceEngine: minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Windows 7 operating system

Processor: Intel Pentium G3240 or AMD FX-4100

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 950 or Radeon HD 8760

Storage: 4 GB available space

SpaceEngine – Recommended system requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon R9 290

Storage: 50 GB available space

Frequent questions

How much space is required for this game? SpaceEngine requires 4 GB of available space.

Can I play this game on any Android device? No, SpaceEngine cannot be played on Android.

From where can I download this game? You can download SpaceEngine from spaceengine.org.

