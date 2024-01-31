Cruz Azul declares goodbye to Juan Escobar and Toluca welcomes him back

blue Cross Juan Escobar’s departure was officially announced and to thank him for his time at the club, the Cement Institute released a video with great moments of the Paraguayan defender, including title of clausura 2021, minutes later, Toluca launches its own welcome video To announce the incorporation of “El Patrón”.

With videos of goals, training sessions and different Cruz Azul shirts, the team demonstrated This short tribute to EscobarJoe became team captain only in the summer of 2023, but could only wear the badge for one semester.

“It’s time to say goodbye today”, the post from the official account of the machine said. “We wish you great success in everything that comes next, Juan.” A phrase for the player who had to leave the club due to differences with coach Martin Anselmi.

The Paraguayan defender arrived on the machine in 2019 and immediately earned the recognition of his teammates and fans. He was an important player for coach Juan Reynoso. In securing a ninth league title and a final against Santos.

Why did Juan Escobar leave?

Juan Escobar left Cruz Azul in this 2024 transfer market after disagreements with new coach Martin Anselmi. The defender complained about this to the coach I didn’t give him a chance to be a starter In preseason games. The lawsuit led the board to decide to support Anselmi and release the defender.

Arrival of the Patron in Toluca

Following this departure, Juan Escobar found a place in Mexican football to continue his career in Liga MX and arranged to play with Deportivo Toluca, The defender will arrive as reinforcements for the Scarlets, who reached an agreement to keep the player on loan for one year with an option to buy.

In their presentation video, the Red Devils teased the arrival of the patron through a video Alexis Vega also appears Training to get ready for its premiere.