300 Euro discount and the most original design

This Motorola smartphone’s ultra-fluid screen, great performance, “premium” design, and 4 years of updates have kept its price down

Although it may look like a traditional smartphone, this Motorola one on sale has a big surprise / Image by Christian Collado

There is currently no Motorola mobile phone such a big discount as if acted in motorola razr 40, We’re looking at a mid-range mobile phone that isn’t what you think it is, as it has foldable design Like an old flip phone. In addition to this basic design, the Motorola Razr 40 has a Huge discount of 300 euros, Its original price is 899 euros, but now you can Buy on Amazon for only 599 euros In beautiful purple tone.

Although its foldable design may surprise you, the reality is that the Motorola Razr 40 is a smartphone like any other When deployed. it has a big screen Very good quality AMOLEDA powerful performance A battery that lasts all day, thanks to the Qualcomm processor 4 year update Front. Plus, its vegan leather back gives it a “premium” touch that you’ll love.

We remember that this Motorola razr 40 has a recommended retail price of 899 euros. Therefore, if you buy it on Amazon for 599 euros, it represents a Great savings of 300 euros For you. You can also get it at PcComponentes and MediaMarkt, because there also its price drops to 599 euros. If you have always wanted to have one of these innovative folding mobiles, This is the cheapest Which you can choose in the current market.

Buy the Motorola Razr 40 for 300 euros less

It is worth starting by talking about the design of this Motorola Razr 40, as it is one of its strong points. We are talking about a foldable mobile phone that weighs barely 188 grams, so you can carry it comfortably in your pocket When folded. This comfort is maintained when deployed, as it is just 7.4 millimeters thick. moreover vegan leather back brings both a Touch “Premium” Like a very good grip.

We have analyzed this Motorola razr 40 and we can assure you that the fold of its screen is invisible. You will enjoy when it is deployed 6.9 inch AMOLED panel with 2640 x 1080 pixel resolutionan incredible refresh rate of 144Hz And a brightness of 1400 nits. In practice, images are specific to their quality in every respectYou will thoroughly enjoy the multimedia content.

Furthermore, this foldable smartphone is equipped with a small screen outside With which you can read notifications, see weather information and even take photos without opening the phone. Specifically, it’s a screen 1.5 inch super amoled Which also looks very nice.

is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, which does it really well. The Motorola Razr 40 flies while performing any task, from the most basic tasks like chatting to more demanding tasks like playing games. It is available in a single variant with 8 GB RAM, 256GB storage And Android 13 is in the stock version as the operating system. This is one of the Motorola phones updated to Android 14, which has 4 years of confirmed security updates.

Motorola razr 40 also features versatile photography system, there is one behind it 64 MP main camera And there is a 13 MP ultra wide angle, 32 MP camera on the front. With these lenses you can capture quality photos and Videos up to 4KYour memories will clearly be immortalized.

4,200 mAh battery This is enough for this smartphone you use it till night Without the need for charger. as accepted 33W fast chargingYou will fully charge it in about an hour. It should also be noted that it comes with a charger, USB cable and protective case, accessories that are increasingly less common.

In short, the Motorola razr 40 is a mobile phone that ensures you Different and quality experience, This doesn’t always happen 300 euro discount Which is now appearing on Amazon, PcComponentes and MediaMarkt, so now is the right time to get it.

