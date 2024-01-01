Ibarcaza receives the AENOR Certificate of Healthy Organization for its commitment to the well-being of people in the organization

Ibercaja It is the first Spanish financial entity to receive this certificate For him system of AENOR SIGOS Healthy Organization ManagementWithin the framework of its commitment to health and safety at work, prevention of occupational risks, health promotion, financial health, well-being and sustainability of workers, their families and the community.

Yesterday, Victor Iglesias, CEO of Ibarcaza, chaired the event and at the event, David De Pastores, Director of Conformity Assessment at AENOR, presented the SIGOS certificate to Jose Ignacio Otto, Director of the People Area of ​​Ibarcaza.

As Iglesias said, “At Ibarcaza we are strongly committed to the health of everyone who works in our facility. This is, is and will remain one of the main management priorities of our People Area Management, as its current head, Nacho Otto, and his predecessor, Rodrigo Galán, who is also here today, know very well.

For this reason, the CEO of Ibarcaza calls “the entire organization proud to achieve this milestone and to become the first Spanish financial entity to receive the SIGOS seal from the prestigious AENOR certification company.”

For his part, De Pastores said that “Society demands sustainable organizations, and sustainability does not only refer to environmental issues. Today, social commitments are perhaps most in demand and the certificate we awarded today to Ibarcaza Shows the commitment of the organization in this area. With it, Ibarcaza can tell all its interlocutors that the well-being and health of its teams is a priority, and can do so even with the support of the most valuable certification.

This recognition highlights all the initiatives that the Bank is taking in the above areas and shows its commitment towards their continuous improvement. In this sense, AENOR’s assessment highlights, among other things, the commitment of Ibercaja’s senior management, which is reflected in its Healthy Organization Declaration and its inclusion as a strategic project in the 2023 Challenge Plan; The health and well-being action plan to 2023 focuses on the needs identified in the previous diagnosis; low levels of absenteeism and accidents; environmental commitments; and 75% participation in employee experience surveys.

The delivery ceremony took place at the Explora space at the Bank’s headquarters in Zaragoza during “The Health of Aragonese Companies”, jointly organized by Ibercaja and the Government of Aragon. The Second Vice President of the Government of Aragon and Minister of Economy, Employment and Industry, María del Mar Vaquero, and the Director General of Labor of the Government of Aragon, Jesús Divas, as well as representatives of major Aragonese companies such as SAICA, BSH, MAS Prevention and Ibarcaza, who in their organizations Shares best practices to be adopted, with the aim of becoming healthier companies for the people who build them.

Successful Partnerships and Staff Satisfaction

The various initiatives implemented in Ibarcaja’s 2023 Health and Wellness Action Plan have been very well received by those involved in the Bank’s organization. Thus, 1,638 people of the Bank’s staff participated in the various activities offered during the year under this theme, taking a total of 3,060 participations.

94.25% of participants said the experience had strengthened their pride in working at Ibarcaja. Similarly, views on the We Are Healthy page on the intranet have increased to 8,617. This page contains information about all the health and wellness program activities for employees, news related to health, medical and lifestyle tips or recordings of webinars being conducted.

AENOR Healthy Organization Management System

The World Health Organization has listed four key aspects to promote well-being in the workplace: physical work environment, psychosocial work environment, personal resources in the workplace and company involvement in the community.

The Luxembourg Declaration and the publication of the “Healthy Work Environments: Foundations and WHO Model” document by the World Health Organization in 2010 were precedents for starting a path towards excellence in health, safety and well-being at work through continuous improvement. Managing the four ways of impact for healthy work environments established by WHO; That is, physical work environment, psychosocial work environment, personal resources at the workplace and company involvement in the community.