Cruz Azul: post on Instagram by Martin Anselmi after the victory

The coach expressed himself on his social networks after making a great start to the tournament and exciting the fans.

Cruz Azul has made a good start in the 2024 Liga MX Clausura tournament. Cement Machine achieved three consecutive wins Reached 10 units in the general standings, placing itself in fourth place. Which momentarily gives him a direct ticket to the quarter-finals.

Cementero team played a good game against Queretaro, which he outshot and even conceded throughout the match, leaving the score only 3 to 1 which could have been wide. Truth is this The team’s tactical and football progress was evident,

Martin Anselmi was the focus of attention and praise Because he was able to express his hand in his direction. DT won Praise from fans and mediaIn addition to being the subject of memes by excited fans.

After becoming a hero on social networks for achieving the best start in the competition in the last six years, The Argentina coach himself took to his Instagram account to share a story This comes with a positive moment from his Blue Cross.

Anselmi’s Instagram story after Cruz Azul’s win

Through stories, Anselmi shared three photos taken of the group in the Celeste locker room after wins against Mazatlán, Tijuana and Querétaro. and write: “Build, Purpose, Team, Together”,

Instagram: @martinanselmidt

Martin Anselmi changes questions for praise

After a controversial debut due to an early defeat and draw, as well as controversy over the Juan Escobar case, Martin Anselmi changes questions for praise, After the last win against Querétaro, DT was praised by a large section of fans and supporting journalists Through social media.