The Simpsons predicted the Apple Vision Pro by almost a decade

the Simpson He maintained an unbreakable bond with the society, which grew stronger with time. He achieved this not only because of his ability to entertain families, but also because he made unexpected predictions in various chapters. And to give further support to a theory that already seems irrefutable, a new prediction emerged in the last few hours: they speculated apple vision proNew mixed reality glasses (or spatial computing, as the company calls them).

Company established California It usually keeps innovating, however this time it is creating a stir with its new launch. They are not the first in this field, but they have unique features that make it a mistake to refer to them as “other virtual reality glasses”.

To put this in context, it is necessary to highlight (or wonder) what would be the purpose of paying almost 4 thousand dollars to get mixed reality glasses that look like very technical glasses (for skiing or diving) Are. The concept of “mixed” there is to differentiate it from the two existing categories. One, virtual reality glasses, one class dominated Target with their oculus And HTC with livesAlthough there are many more casual players (SAMSUNG, Google, Lenovo, among others), and what is most famous: a screen that is in front of our eyes and that places us in an intense, completely digital environment. Mainly, it isolates us from the environment, as glasses do not allow us to see the space around us, thereby completing the illusion of being somewhere else.

On the opposite sidewalk, augmented reality glasses appear, as if hololens Of Microsoft: They allow us to see our entire real environment, and they show some information by superimposing it on the lenses of the glasses; Mainly for industrial use, they allow – for example – relevant information to be displayed on a machine, “floating” next to it.

Appearance in The Simpsons

the Simpson They came to the small screen in 1989 and from that year they became one of the most popular series in history. native of springfield They forecast events happening around the world and anticipate various sports, political, social and technological issues in advance.







Previews of The Simpsons are already part of the society, which has been analyzing the chapters for some time in search of more matches. In the current year there has already been a technical episode that made noise and, immediately, it was related to a chapter. In it, the main characters of the series are depicted wearing these glasses while walking through the various locations (street, family home, tavern, etc.) where the action takes place.

Other predictions

Every time a prophecy comes out, fans of this yellow family remember the number of events that were first seen in the cartoon and then “in real life”. These are some of the most important cases:

1

Donald Trump President

when he was elected president usa, thousands of people said that an episode of The Simpsons years ago was right with its prediction. In an episode released in 2000, titled “bart to the future, Lisa becomes President of the United States and when he is in office Oval Office of the White HouseRefers to his predecessor in office, Donald Trump.

2

Lady Gaga at the Super Bowl

The singer participated in the program in 2012 and performed a concert springfield In which he flew into the air, just like he did during his halftime performance super bowl 2017, Simpson did not exactly predict that she would perform at the sporting event, but they did predict that Gaga would fly over the audience with the help of a harness, as she did at the Super Bowl halftime show.

3

neymar injury

For the quarter finals of brazil world cupfaced local Colombia and reached the semi-finals (lost badly 7–1 Germany, “10” did not arrive for the duel against the Teutons, having suffered a knee injury to his back. camilo zuniga And were out of the tournament. in the simpsons neymar (under a pseudonym) is also injured (in the series’ satire he dies), but not before in a fictional finale. Germany In which Homer is the referee.

4

coronavirus pandemic

Episode title “to be in chainsSeason 4 features a sick Asian employee who sneezes on a shipment of juicers that several Springfield residents want to buy, triggering an outbreak of “Junk”osaka flu, As the people panic, they hit a truck that they think contains the cure, but instead they hit a box labeled “”.killer bees(killer bees) and set a swarm free.