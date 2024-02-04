Mexico City, February 3 (EL Universal).- We’ve always been told that eating carrots is good for your eyesight, but is that really true? Although we cannot naturally change refractive errors, there are foods that can contribute to eye health. Presbyopia associated with aging can be delayed with adequate nutrition.

Just as certain foods prevent skin aging and some may delay the onset of visible difficulties. As we age, the lens becomes less flexible, affecting near vision. These symptoms become more intense after age 65, including:

Difficulty seeing closely.

There is a need to keep reading material away.

Fatigue and eye strain.

Headache.

Although we can’t change our vision naturally, Dr. Coleman R. Recent studies led by Krapf show that a healthy diet, exercise, and adequate sleep not only benefit overall health but may also delay presbyopia. Nutrition is key to this process, which requires an individual approach with the help of an expert.

Including these foods rich in key nutrients may benefit your eye health:

Omega-3 fatty acids: Found in cold-water fish, nuts, and seeds, these foods help prevent eye diseases.

Citrus fruits: Oranges and lemons, rich in vitamin C, prevent cataracts and delay presbyopia.

Green leafy vegetables: Spinach, broccoli, green peas, avocado and cabbage contain lutein and zeaxanthin, which protect against ultraviolet rays and prevent premature presbyopia.

Red meat: Although in limited quantities, it helps digest vitamin A present in foods like carrots, thereby strengthening protection against eye problems.

The importance of taking care of your eyesight goes beyond what you eat; Adopt healthy habits to maintain clear vision and prevent future problems. Work together with an expert and thus enjoy long-lasting visual quality.