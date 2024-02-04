These 3 comfortable and discounted Zara moccasins will be the most successful this spring 2024

Sports shoes are our best allies to wear casual clothes and feel comfortable all day long. Although more casual sneaker designs suitable for everyday use exist, they often lack style and elegance. That’s why at Clara we have examined the latest shoe trends to find models we can wear Stylish, comfortable and sophisticated look.

You may also have some Skechers or Converse sneakers in your wardrobe. The truth is that they stand for their comfort and hence they never go out of styleBut it’s time to integrate a new type of shoe, if you don’t already have it: moccasins.

Moccasins are trending in 2024

moccasins are Most Trending Shoes for 2024, This news does not surprise us, since moccasins have been the protagonists of catwalks and clothing stores as well as ballet flats for years.

moccasins have become a wardrobe background, a basic thing that every beautiful woman should have. These types of shoes can elevate any look, turning a casual outfit into a sophisticated outfit. In addition, there is a wide variety of designs: Classic, Platform, Patent Leather, Metal…and they’re all very versatile; They match with all types of pants, skirts and dresses.

3 discounted loafers at zara

At Zara, Inditex’s most recognized brand, they have reduced a long list of moccasins. And we haven’t missed the opportunity to talk to you 3 most beautiful and stylish, Run for them, they’re running!

Zara. Reference. 2541/210

zara loafers with buckle

These moccasins are distinctive for their gold metal buckle detailing. They have a patent effect, very modern and sophisticated, Plus, they have a sensible heel that flatters the figure, keeping you comfortable and stylish. Its price is 19.99 euros (previously 39.95 euros).

Zara. Reference. 1526/110

Zara loafers with track heel

If you’re looking for shoes that make you look taller, these Zara loafers are for you. except for add height, are real, cream coloured. They also have a chain detail on the instep in ocher colour. Its price is 19.99 euros (previously 29.99 euros).

Zara. Reference. 2509/210

patent zara loafers

This shoe is also flat and has a patent finish. Its design is very nice elegant and versatile, You can wear these loafers with straight jeans or pleated pants. They are very comfortable! Its price is 12.99 euros (previously 19.99 euros).