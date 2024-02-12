Cruz Azul: Vela and other free forwards with whom he could replace ‘Toro’

We present a list of attackers labeled as free agents that could represent a solution for Cruz Azul to cover the loss of Gabriel Fernández.

Mexico — blue Cross will lose gabriel fernandez For the remainder of the Clausura 2024, due to a torn ligament he suffered during a match against atlético de san luis, rules of Liga MXLa Máquina as well as the rest of the teams are allowed to add two more players to their squad with the deadline of 8 March, but only players who are free.

Article 38bis of the competition rules Liga MX, explains that for Clausura 2024, the 18 teams will be able to sign up two players after the registration period ends on March 8, but players must complete their final contracts before February 1. ESPN presents free agent options that could help Cruz Azul compensate for the loss of ‘Toro’ Fernandez in the La Máquina attack.

Vela, Locadia and JC are currently without a team.

The Mexican forward is a free agent through 2024, as he terminated his contract with Los Angeles FC following their MLS Grand Final loss on December 9. Although the Los Angeles team hopes so carlos candle Remain in their ranks, the ‘Bombers’ have no defined future.

In the five years he was at LAFC, carlos candle He played most of the games as a right or left winger, but the ‘Bombardero’ also knows what it is like to play as a center forward, a position where he was under-17 world champion in 2005 and which even took him Delivered. European football…

The 26-year-old Ecuadorian footballer already knows Mexican football, which could be an advantage for him blue Cross, joao rojas He spent a year and a half in the ranks of Monterrey, where he suffered a cruciate ligament tear which kept him out of circulation for six months.

However his strong position is as a winger on the left, an area he also tried to reinforce blue Cross In the winter market, joao rojas He has also played as a center forward, a field in which he played for Aucas and Emelec, teams he represented before arriving at Monterrey. According to the report of espnThe Ecuadorian player is wanted by clubs in his country as well as Brazil and Russia.

Jaali is a free player from 2024 in the lower categories of São Paulo. His last team was Machida Zelvia from Japan’s second division, where he was for one semester, but he was only able to play three games. On which he made a comment.

The 30-year-old Brazilian had a youth selection process in his country’s team, but could not be called up to the senior team.

ademilson He plays as a center forward, although he can also operate as a left winger.

1.92 meters tall, with experience in the Champions League and other European leagues, named Jurgen LocadiaJoe recently joined free agency after spending his time with the Mighty Lions of China, where he spent six months.

Jurgen LocadiaThe 30-year-old is a center forward who can also play as a winger. The attacker had trials in the Netherlands youth teams, but due to his dual nationality, he eventually represented the Curaçao senior team.

The Real Madrid youngster, who also has a past at Paris Saint-Germain, joins the list of attackers who do not currently have a contract with any team.

jessieThe 30-year-old is a free agent after leaving Coritiba in Brazil’s Serie A at the end of 2023.

jessie He has played as a left winger for most of his football career. However, the Spaniard can also play closer to the right wing, and has been deployed as a center forward on some occasions.