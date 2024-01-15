Cruz Azul vs Follow Live Finale Leo 2024

Liga MX

The Cement workers visit the Nou Camp stadium with the intention of confirming what was done last weekend when they defeated Tigres UANL.

blue Cross This Wednesday, February 21, he will try to confirm the good feelings that resulted in five consecutive victories. Leader of cement producers Completion 2024 of Liga MX This is one of the best beginnings of the institute in recent times.

Tonight they go to the Nou Camp stadium to face Lyon One day before the calendar. A good result is the key to reach the Young Classic which will be held next weekend with more confidence.

