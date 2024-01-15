No more little black dress, Hailey Bieber found the perfect dress for Valentine’s Day

As Valentine’s Day approaches, the question on everyone’s mind is what to wear on February 14? hailey bieber The lens of Instagram provides a new element of feedback that will delight latecomers or those who lack inspiration.

How to Dress for Valentine’s Day According to Hailey Bieber

hailey bieber Undoubtedly one of our primary fashion inspirations. If he has developed a style with inflections over a long time gamesShe abandons her athleisure look in favor of elegant silhouettes that sometimes join the trend quiet luxurysometimes punctuated by effects baby doll.

Instagram @haileybieber

Lots of offers that get us D-day ready, like the Ruby Set Mirror Palace Which he unveiled on 12 February. The pieces that make up the model’s outfit can claim to be included in the list of dresses to be made in the next season. Top with whom one shares his life Justin Biber Since 2016, have worn a short cardigan with a miniskirt slingback Bordeaux gucci, This is not the first timehailey bieber The brand bowed to its Brazilian heritage. marcelo gaia Part of his favorite group of creators. It must be said that the New Yorker has managed to win over cool girls with good basics and very sexy timeless pieces. And many of them appear in the model’s wardrobe. hailey bieber Has already been seen wearing a little black dress and another red velvet dress during Christmas Eve sheer dress Brown, a long-sleeved corset top or even an impeccable silhouette with a bohemian spirit, all from the label’s collections.

Instagram @haileybieber Instagram/@haileybieber

Where can you find Hailey Bieber’s set?

Mirror Palazzo – Ruby Knit Cardigan and Knit Mini Skirt

