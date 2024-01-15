USCIS will approve 3% of green card petitions, according to study – Telemundo Washington DC (44)

A study confirms that the United States’ approval rate for permanent residence (known as a “green card”) for applicants seeking this important immigration process in search of the “American Dream” is historically low. Has reached its lowest level.

The report “Green card approval rates hit record low”, published by the Cato Institute, ensures that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will approve only 3% of applicants during fiscal year 2024.

“In a world where 97% of applicants are rejected, most people around the world feel they have no way to come to the United States legally,” the report said.

Currently, USCIS has over 34 million applications pending for review.

According to the report, the problem lies in the government’s annual limit that will allow only 1.1 million green cards for fiscal year 2024.

According to the report, “Before the limit was imposed in 1921, an average of 98% of immigrants were approved each year. After the limit was set, only 16% were approved in an average year.”

Katherine Canto, an immigration attorney, explained, “The solution would be for Congress to take action and extend the limits that we have right now on applications through family and employment because otherwise there is no way to expedite these processes. ”

For this reason, the report concludes with a recommendation for Congress: Expand those limits.

The report concludes, “With population and workforce growth near historic lows, Congress should seize the opportunity to improve the country’s long-term demographic prospects.”