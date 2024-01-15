Bill Gates made an important prediction about Artificial Intelligence: how it will change our lives

in this news Bill Gates: a “brilliant” artificial intelligence

Artificial Intelligence: Bill Gates’ predictions for the next 5 years

Bill GatesCo-founder of Microsoft, deeply involved in tracking the progress of artificial intelligence ,aye) and strongly maintains this technique change the world In a meaningful way. Gates highlights this in his predictions next five yearsAI will have a transformative impact not only on work issues, but also on interpersonal relationships and everyday life.

exponential growth of artificial intelligence have raised concerns about the possibility of lakhs of jobs lost Whole world. According to the International Monetary Fund, AI advancements could impact about 40% of jobs worldwide. Given this, Gates says that history shows that with each new technology comes fear and, as a result, new opportunities,

Gates expressed his fears in a recent interview with CNN AI makes everyone’s life simpler, focusing specifically on assisting doctors in managing their paperwork, a task he considers the part of the job he does not like. It sheds light on efficiency will increase Importantly, and points out that access to AI will not require additional hardware, as it can be done through existing devices, such as internet-connected phones or computers.

Ahead, Bill Gates I appreciated the improvements achieved GPT-4 Of OpenAIHe has been described as “scenic“Essentially because of their ability to read and write.” According to Gates, this means a virtual “white collar worker” who can serve as a tutor, provide health advice, assist with coding and assist on support calls. technology . It is envisioned to incorporate this technology in areas such as education and medicine.”fantastic,

Although Gates presented a optimistic outlook, this week’s International Monetary Fund report takes a less optimistic view, warning that AI could increase inequality if appropriate policy interventions are not implemented. The discussion about the role of artificial intelligence in society remains an important topic with different viewpoints and challenges.

For the next five years, Bill Gates estimates Disappearance of traditional operating systemsAnticipating that they will be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI) personal assistants. According to Gates, these assistants will move beyond computers and smartphones, performing everyday tasks through verbal instructions, emphasizing the importance of adapting to users’ preferences and routines.

In his vision of the future, Gates highlights revolution personal audio equipmentPredicting that smart headphones and speakers will become the main link between humans and artificial intelligence. These devices will allow direct communication with digital assistants, making it easier to get information and updates without opening applications on the phone.

Gates also predicts that artificial intelligence will play a role in important role in social life, organizing events, issuing invitations and facilitating meeting planning through the intervention of digital assistants. Although this may save time, Gates questions whether society will accept this type of mediation in human interactions.