Scientific journals publish theses by UDEP human medicine graduates » UDEP Today

As of February 2024, the first twelve research theses of recent graduates of the Faculty of Human Medicine have been published in national and international biomedical scientific journals.

By Ana Sofia de María Salazar Gallo. 21 February 2024.

Nineteen doctors who graduated from the University of Piura conducted their scientific research in various fields of health and medical sciences, thus contributing to the advancement of scientific knowledge in the areas of epidemiology, public health, mental health and non-communicable diseases.

As of February this year, this important group of graduates from the UDEP Faculty of Human Medicine has managed to publish the research results of their research in prestigious international scientific journals such as: one moreBrazilian Journal of Psychiatry and World Journal Oncology.

Likewise, they have been published in recognized national journals such as the Peruvian Journal of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Journal of Neuro-Psychiatry, Journal Annals of the Faculty of Medicine of San Fernando and Journal of the Faculty of Human Medicine. Ricardo University. Palm.

innovative research

Undergraduate Renzo Chapliquén published his research on a secondary genetic mutation of a specific type of leukemia and its impact on the survival of patients suffering from it, in the journal Nature. World Journal Oncology, The future surgeon indicated that scientific research opens the door so that new specific treatments can be developed based on these mutations, which could improve the survival of these patients.

He further stated that, in carrying out this investigation, the University provided specialist advice; And, the courses followed during the degree focused on the development of competencies in scientific research. These skills helped him conduct a rigorous scientific study, which was accepted for publication after peer review. “I would now like to continue gaining professional experience while paving my way to the specialization of cardiology,” he assured.

effects of drug use

To offer an in-depth perspective on a particular family of drugs, Marcelo Retegui focused his research on the effects of sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors in patients with chronic kidney disease with or without type 2 diabetes mellitus. This study was a review systematic study that applied statistical techniques to evaluate the efficacy and safety of these drugs in patients with chronic kidney failure.

Retegui, a high school graduate, assured that the research process was challenging: «We had to read a lot of information and articles on the topic. In addition, we had to learn programming to perform statistical analysis and create a journal. one more “We will publish our research, which will be very useful to colleagues studying these effects and chronic kidney disease.”

He thanked UDEP for encouraging scientific research during his studies, as it allows him to progressively acquire skills to be able to conduct a research thesis after completing his studies. “My goal is to focus and prepare for the next phase, which is rural and marginal urban healthcare, and I aspire to develop professionally abroad using what I have learned here,” he said.

more research

Among the dissertations published by scientific journals, those addressing mental health problems predominate, such as the studies: “The association between intimate partner violence against women and sexually transmitted infections”, “In patients with COVID-19 Frequency of mental disorders and associated socio-demographic factors in a population of 19 admitted to a psychiatric hospital in Lima-Peru”, “Relationship between physical activity levels and symptoms of depression and anxiety among human medical students”, among others In.

The publications of these thesis students contribute to producing quality scientific evidence that can contribute to clinical and public health decision making. Furthermore, these studies help strengthen UDEP’s academic reputation and launch the scientific trajectory of the Faculty of Human Medicine.

It is important to highlight that the publication of theses in scientific journals is a fundamental requirement for the qualification of Human Medicine graduates from the University of Piura. Therefore, this achievement represents an important step towards completing university studies and integrating graduates into the professional field.