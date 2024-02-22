Cruz Azul’s irreparable loss that America will have to take advantage of to win the Young Classic

If they can get a positive result at the Young Classic, the US can regain the confidence that has been lacking in the first dates of the tournament.

America is going through one of the worst moments since the arrival of Andre Jardin on the Aguilas benchHowever, a possible win against Cruz Azul could bring the team out of its bad situation and gain the necessary confidence that will propel it to achieve the long-awaited two-time championship.

However, get At the moment the victory against La Maquina seems complicated and even more so considering the huge moment that those led by Martin Anselmi are experiencing. However, the notable absence of the light blue team’s central defender, Willer Ditta, could make things easier for Azulcremas.

It is worth mentioning that Cruz Azul will not be able to rely on the Colombian center back due to the suspension he received for quarreling with the referee on duty in the game against Tigres. Subsequently, Anselmi had to cover his absence by the presence of Carlos Salcedo, a player who was no longer part of the board’s plans.

There is no doubt that this is very good news for Águilas, given the great level that Ditta was showing in the first days of the Clausura 2024 and the good team he formed with Gonzalo Piovi and Eric Lira on the defensive line of the light blue. Looking at him. for its part, A big factor to consider will be taking advantage of the impending possession of Carlos Salcedo, who lacks game rhythm and has barely accounted for 18% of the tournament’s total minutes.

Cruz Azul will not be able to rely on Villar Ditta for the Clausura 2024 Young Classic (JAM Media).

The US will come out with a spectacular attack against Cruz Azul in the Young Classic

After retrieving Diego Valdes and Henry Martin, Everything indicates that America will come out with a luxury attack to return to winning ways against Cruz Azul on the Azteca Stadium court.

Following this, Valdés’ ownership behind Henry Martin is almost imminent, and Javero Dilrosun will most likely start at right back once again. This, after the low level that Alejandro Zendejas is going through and the positive feeling that the Dutchman left against Mazatlán.

Finally, regarding the left side, this is where there may be the most doubts, taking into account that Julián Quiñones, Brian Rodríguez or himself can play. Cabeceta Rodriguez who has looked good in the last few games.