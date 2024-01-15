Ants eat the GPU of a gamer’s computer and this was his reaction

The user shared his situation with concern. (reddit)

In an unusual incident that has caught the attention of the online community, a gaming enthusiast experienced a surprising increase in the temperature of his PC during a gaming session.

What initially appeared to be a A routine technical problem soon turns out to be an unexpectedly curious and challenging situation,

Sharing my experience on the Reddit platform, User explains the strange discovery he made while investigating the cause of his computer overheating,

,I was using my PC as usual, but I noticed that my temperature was at max gpu It was going up a bit. When I checked to see if the fans were spinning properly, I noticed ants marching on my GPU and my case. They even came out of the GPU heatsink,” he explained in his story on the social network.

In a sequel to this amazing story, images shared by a user on Reddit testify to the strange hell that his PC experienced at the hands of an army of ants.

The invaders not only paraded through its components but also caused considerable damage, cutting down everything that came in their path.

“That’s when I got worried and took it down. They were eating thermal pads and thermal pasteSo I had to use a hair dryer to get them out of there,” the affected person says about the cleaning and repair process his machine had to go through.

Trying to prevent future invasions, the user applied thermal paste and sprayed anti-insect spray on his PC, hoping this measure would prevent the ants from returning.

However, their efforts seemed to be in vain, as the ants soon returned, undisturbed by preventive actions.

,They are eating my GPU alive“, he expressed, giving evidence of the persistence and challenge that these small but resistant intruders represent for domestic technology.

“Now I’m very worried about destroying my PC with ant acid,” the user confessed.

Dealing with ant invasion on electronic devices like graphics processing unit (GPU) requires a thorough and careful strategy to solve the problem without causing further damage to the device.

First, It is important to unplug the device And make sure it is completely turned off to avoid electrical shock or further damage.

Then, Careful disassembly of accessible parts of the device will allow you to assess the extent of the invasion and clean effectively,

To expel ants and clean up residue, compressed air can be used, which is ideal for its ability to remove insects and dirt from narrow spaces without direct contact that could damage components.

A detailed visual inspection will help to identify and clean any damaged thermal pads and thermal paste, replacing them if necessary to ensure thermal conductivity and proper operation of the device.

It is important to avoid using liquids or sprays not designed for electronics, as they can cause short circuits or corrosion. instead, Consider using anti-dust solutions and non-conductive electronic insecticides that are safe for these devices,

Once cleaned and reconnected, monitoring the device closely will determine if the problem persists, in which case professional intervention may be necessary.

In the long term, keeping work areas free of food and debris that attract ants and ensuring proper ventilation can help prevent future invasions. Besides, Consider implementing safe physical or chemical barriers to electronics At common entry points like cables and vents, this can provide an extra layer of protection.

These physical barriers can be non-slip plates located on supports or platforms that make it difficult for ants to walk. On the other hand, chemical barriers refer to the use of substances that repel or eliminate insects without damaging electronic components.