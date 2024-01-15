Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition Free Download Of PC Full Version

Crysis 2 game free download brings all the aliens back to the most popular city in the world, New York. The game Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition is a part of Crytek Studios and Electronic Arts and was released on March 22, 2011. The game was officially announced on June 1, 2009 and took almost two full years to be released worldwide. What makes the game Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition so much better is the CryEngine 3 engine that the game is based on. The game is available to play on the Steam platform and is recommended for anyone over the age of 16.

Crysis 2 game download for PC

Name Crisis 2 Initial release date March 22, 2011 Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Nintendo Switch Developer critek Editor electronic arts; ‎Crytek‎ Composer Hans Zimmer, Lorne Balfe, Borislav Slavov, Tilman Sillescu Series crisis Category PC Games > Shooting

What is the game about?

The game Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition is surrounded by aliens that are decimating New York City. Players will be left alone in the city as you are the only person who has the technology to survive and you will also have a weapon that will help you fight all the aliens. The game comes with a solid plot that helps keep players hooked to the game. Most of the missions in the game are quite complicated and it will not be an easy struggle for players to complete different levels of the game.

How to Play

Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition is a game that has been recognized in the gaming community for its playability. Most people love how the game feels when they play it. The game developers have developed Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition with the latest technology that makes the game seem much more real and fun. Make sure you learn all the controls of the game as they are quite simple to use but effective while playing.

Features of the games.

The game Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition has been on the market for almost a decade and has not yet lost its popularity. The main reason it is still relevant now is because of all the great features it offers. Here we list some of the best features of Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition, making it a must-play game for everyone.

High quality graphics

The game developers have put a lot of effort into the graphics and it surely shows. The game looks very futuristic and the graphics work well with the game.

A couple of weapons to choose from

The game Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition offers two weapons to the players that can effectively kill the aliens. The two most used weapons in Crysis 2 – Maximum Editions are the FY71 assault rifle and the M18 smoke grenade. When playing Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition, always keep your weapon loaded and ready to fight.

Multiple weapon accessories

As players progress through the game, they will come across multiple weapon attachments. Each weapon accessory will help players shoot better. Make sure you always keep your gun along with the latest accessories available.

Low system requirements

The game Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition is quite old and now it has become one of the games with very low system requirements. All the game needs to run is a PC with 2 GB of RAM and 9 GB of free space. The PC can run on a processor as low as Intel Core 2 Duo at 2 GHz.

Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition is a game aimed at players who like aliens. In the game, players will be surrounded by aliens and will have to continue surviving to move forward in the game.

Crysis 2 – Minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.0 GHz, AMD Athlon 64 X2 2.0 GHz or better

RAM: 2 GB (Vista requires 3 GB)

OS: Windows XP, Vista or Windows 7, with the latest Service Pack

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT 512 MB memory or higher; ATI/AMD Radeon HD 3850 512Mb RAM or higher

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 9 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Frequent questions

Can we play Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition in multiplayer mode? No, Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition is not available to play in multiplayer mode.

In how many languages ​​is the game Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition available on the Steam platform? The game Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition is available on the Steam platform in 11 different languages.

Is the game Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition suitable for children? No, the Crysis 2 – Maximum Edition game is suitable for anyone over 16 years of age.

