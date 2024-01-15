Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare PC Download Full Version For Free

Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare is a popular action game developed by Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software. The game was published under the name Activision. The game was first released on September 3, 2014 and since then all the reviews have been very positive. The game interface and full audio are available in multiple languages, including English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Game Download for PC

Name Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Initial release date November 4, 2014 Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows Developer Deck Games, High Moon Studios, Raven Software Editor Activision, Square Enix Composer Harry Gregson-Williams Series Obligations Category PC Games >Action, Shooting

What is the game about?

Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare glimpses a powerful future, where both technology and tactics have evolved to usher in a new era of combat for the franchise. Power changes everything and the dynamics of the game will surely make you feel that way. The game takes advantage of the first three years of every next-gen development cycle in the franchise’s history. Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare has won many awards over the years due to its impressive performance. The game has also used actors like Kevin Spacey and Jonathan Irons to make the game seem much more real. Jonathan Irons is one of the most powerful men in the world in Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

How to Play

Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare game is known for its combat and action and this is one of the reasons why players love its gameplay so much. The gameplay of Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare has been developed with the latest technology, which is why the game has become so popular. Players love how the game feels and since all the controls in the game have been developed with the latest technology, it surely feels quite smooth.

Features of the games.

Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare is a game that has been around for almost six years and has yet to lose its popularity. The main reason why people still love Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare is because of all the great features it offers. Here we list some of the game features that make Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare a must-play game for everyone.

advanced soldiers

The soldiers in the Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare game are quite powerful and skilled in advanced combat and also specialize in elimination. Fighting as an advanced soldier will surely make you feel much more powerful in the game.

advanced world

The entire world of Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare is advanced and futuristic. Players will be able to investigate and create visions and make them come true with the help of multiple advanced worlds. Players will meet the founder and president of the world’s largest PMC, Jonathan Irons.

Huge inventory of weapons

The Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare game has multiple weapon options that players can choose from when playing the game. Each weapon has its advantages and disadvantages. Each weapon is quite detailed and players should always choose the one that suits their play style.

High quality graphics

The developers have made sure to keep the quality of the graphics high, which makes the game look much more real when played on a large screen. The game needs some high system requirements to run such powerful graphics.

Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare is a quite popular game among the gaming community due to the online multiplayer mode it offers. The game also has a fantastic story mode that players should play and explore. Make sure to carefully check all system requirements before installing the game.

Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i3-530 @ 2.93 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 810 @ 2.60 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 6GB

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit/Windows 8 64-bit/Windows 8.1 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450 (1 GB) or AMD Radeon HD 5870 (1 GB)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 55 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Recommended System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K @ 3.30 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit/Windows 8 64-bit/Windows 8.1 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 (4 GB)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 55 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4 GB

Frequent questions

Is Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare game available for download on Steam? Yes, the Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare game is available for download on Steam.

What is the minimum RAM requirement for Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare game? The minimum RAM requirement for the Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare game is 6 GB.

Under what banner was the Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare game published? The game Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare was published under the name of Activision.

