Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition iOS/APK Full Version Free Download

The Game of the Year Edition includes Fallout 4. The Game of the Year Edition includes the base game plus all accessories:

Far Harbor: A new investigation from the Valentine Detective Agency will lead you to find a girl and a series of hidden synthetics. Leave the coast of Maine and travel to the mysterious island known as Far Harbor, where radiation levels are high and the environment is increasingly inhospitable.

Automation: The elusive Mechanic unleashes an army of evil robots on the Federation, including a cunning robot brain. Find them and collect the parts they hold to build and modify your fellow robots.

Nuka World – Travel to Nuka World, a giant amusement park that is now an illegal raiding town. Experience a vast new area of ​​the Badlands, as well as park areas such as Wildlife Adventure, Dry Rock Canyon, Children’s Kingdom and the Galaxy Zone.

How to download and install: