Crysis 3 Free Download PC (Full Version)
Crysis 3 is a first-person shooter game that was launched in 2013 as the third installment. The game is the sequel to the 2011 Crysis 2 game.
It features futuristic weapons and an armory-like nanosuit that gives you abilities like stealth mode that makes your enemies invisible. Crysis 3 is powered by CryEngine 3, which delivers stunning and immersive 3D visuals.
Of course, along with top-quality graphics come the PC’s high-end components. To better understand how to play the game, be sure to check out the system requirements for playing Crysis 3 here.
- Click the download button below and you will be asked if you want to open the torrent. Select Yes and start downloading. If you don’t have the Torrent app, click here to download uTorrent.
- Once Crysis 3 has finished downloading, right-click on the torrent and select “Open folder.”
- Double-click the Crysis 3 folder and run the “setup” application.
- install game. Be sure to disable any form of anti-virus software to avoid file corruption.
- Once done, launch the game and have fun. If you encounter any problems, run the game as administrator and make sure to update your video drivers and install DirectX (you can get it here).