Hollow Knight: Silk Song PC Game Download Full Version (v1.5.78.11833)

Hollow Knight Silk Song is an amazing game developed and published by Team Cherry. The game was announced in the year 2019 as a sequel to the Hollow Knight game that was released in the year 2019. The game can be accessed through Microsoft Windows, Linux, Mac OS, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Hollow Knight Silk Song game is a single-player game that belongs to the action-adventure genre. Let’s quickly dive into the topic to know more about Hollow Knight Silk Song.

Hollow Knight: Silk song game download for PC

Name Hollow Knight: Silk Song Initial release date February 2019 Designer Guillermo Pellen Developer cherry team Platforms Nintendo Switch operating systems, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Macintosh Editors cherry team Series hollow knight Category PC Games > Action, Adventure

About Hollow Knight: Silk Song

In the name of this game, Hornet will find and capture an unknown kingdom called Pharloom. The kingdom of Pharloom is ruled by silk and song. In this game, the player will take the position of the protagonist who is the hornet. In this game, the player will be able to climb to the top of the kingdom to discover why the unknown and strange Kingdom of Pharloom has been brought to him.

The progress of this game has the contrast of Hollow Knight: the player descends into the depths of Hollowness. The player will try to stop the infection that is spreading throughout the kingdom. During the game, the player will face many challenges from his powerful opponents, which include warriors, knights, and assassins.

How to play

Hollow Knight Silk song gameplay is a two-dimensional action-adventure game. The location of the game is the Haunted Kingdom, which is surrounded by insects. The gameplay of this version is somewhat similar to its previous version of the song Hollow Knight Silk.

During the game, the player will face many adventures. He plays the role of a hornet who encounters many hostile characteristics. In this game, the player is asked to face different types of opponents, which have more than 165 different opponents. In fact, this is quite challenging for the player, but it is very interesting and adventurous.

The game has an amazing feature in its gameplay, also known as the Quest system, which has characters asking the protagonist to fulfill some of the requests. The song search presented by Silk. There is something called checkpoint system in this game which is available even in the previous versions of the Hollow Knight Silk song. The checkpoint system will return, especially in Silk’s song.

There is a unique feature in this game where the protagonist does not use her soul to heal from wounds, but instead her web uses silk to heal. Hornet, the protagonist with the help of Silk can immediately heal three layers of damage without having to wait long. Isn’t that amazing feature in the game? The player does not need the injury to heal slowly like one day at a time as is the case with the knight. Silk plays an important role in healing the protagonist, which is an important part of the game. But with more use of silk to heal, he will lose a certain amount of silk bar. At the moment of the hornet’s death, the protagonist leaves bundles that will be able to fill 8 notches in the bar when it breaks.

Characteristics

Hollow Knight: Silk Song game is popularly known for its amazing features, some of which are listed below.

The Quest system can be divided into four sections. This is one of the game parts of the Hollow Knight Silk song. The four sections of the game are pathfinding, gathering, hunting, and big hunt. The game offers the protagonist player the ability to craft his weapons, including tools that can also be replaced with the charm system that is available in the Hollow Knight Silk Song game.

In this game, the player will have the opportunity to create his tools and weapons from the materials available in the game. In this way, the player can customize the weapon, according to his needs. This is an amazing feature of the game where the protagonist Hornet decides to make his weapon. The player will assume the role of protagonist when deciding on the weapon. This particular feature is considered the replacement of the spell system in the previous version of Hollow Knight.

Silk helps the healing process.

Another key feature of this game is the healing process. During the game, it is very common for the player to get injured. But usually in this game, the player will not use soul to heal, but the protagonist will use silk to heal. With the help of silk, the player will be able to heal three layers of injuries.

There are certain non-player characters in this game please, they play an important role. Non-player characters will be found by the protagonist hornet. These non-game characters are mainly friendly and help the player in the Haunted Kingdom. These characters also play a very important role in the game, helping the player discover and explore the enchanted kingdom of Pharloom.

Overall, this game is considered good entertainment, especially for people who love the adventure genre. Hornet, the protagonist, plays an important role in the game. It is a game you must try.

Hollow Knight: Silk song – Minimum system requirements

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E5200

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

Windows 7 operating system

VIDEO CARD: GeForce 9800GTX+ (1GB)

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 9 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Hollow Knight: Silk song – Recommended system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 560+

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 9 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

Frequent questions

In Hollow Knight Silk Song, will the Silk Song game be offered for free to players? In the Hollow Knight Silk song, the Silk song was designed and developed by Team Cherry in such a way that it can be offered to players for free.

Is there a second version of the Hollow Knight Silk song available? Yes. The second version of the song Hollow Knight Silk is considered an epic and award-winning game that is available on different platforms.

What is the gender of Hollow Knight? Hollow Knight is genderless, similar to the other brothers in the game.

