Cubana de Aviación reports on impacts on domestic flights

According to official sources, the national airline, Cubana de Aviación, reported impacts on its domestic flights, specifically regarding the situation that occurred at the “Frank País” airport in Holguín this weekend.

On the Telegram channel of Holguín Airport they reported the following: “We regret to inform our passengers about the 23-hour delay due to operational reasons of flight CU975 from Holguín-Havana and CU974 from Havana-Holguín on March 3.”

“The departure of these flights has been adjusted for March 4: CU975 Holguín-Havana at 12:00. Airport check out at 9:00 am CU974 Havana-Holguín at 2:30 pm Airport check out at 11:30 am We apologize for any inconvenience,” he said.

We always remind our readers that these are the prices of domestic flights through Cubana de Aviación, the Havana-Camagüey route costs 690 Cuban pesos. Same price as Havana-Las Tunas, 860, Havana-Holguín, 935, Havana-Bayamo and Havana-Manzanillo. However, in the coming months, when transportation measures are implemented, these prices will increase significantly.

Domestic flights with Cubana de Aviación

Air travel prices from Havana vary depending on the destination. The connection to Santiago de Cuba costs 1,100 national pesos, while the connection to Guantanamo costs 1,140 pesos. The cost to go to Baracoa is 1350 pesos.

The route to Nueva Gerona on the Isle of Youth is the cheapest with a price of 300 Cuban pesos. It is important to note that not all routes are available at this time, so it is recommended to check availability before booking.

In addition to these domestic flights with Cubana de Aviación, this national company also offers some international connections this month such as to Argentina, Spain and from February to Caracas, Venezuela. Would you fly with this company that is facing serious financial and technology problems?



