The Cuban airport "Jardins del Rey" is undergoing renovation and maintenance in the tourist center of Cayo Coco in Ciego de Ávila, in order to update and improve its services in view of the upcoming tourism fair (FitCuba 2024).

The International Air Terminal of Cayo Coco, in the center of the island, is immersed in an extensive maintenance and improvement program for the upcoming FitCuba festival, which will take place in said tourist center from May 2 to 5.

The work, which will be carried out without disrupting airport operations, covers various areas of the facility, including repainting, complex repairs and landscape improvements. According to officials, they are aimed at providing visitors a more pleasant and comfortable experience during their time at the airport.

FITCuba 2024 is one of the most important tourism events in Cuba, and is expected to attract thousands of visitors from all over the world.

The Cayo Coco air terminal receives approximately 50 weekly flights from Canada, Russia, Argentina and Portugal, making it an ideal entry point for travelers from around the world.

Cuba Jardines del Rey Airport is the gateway to 28 hotel facilities distributed in Cocoa, Guillermo and Paredon Grande, offering a wide range of options for all tastes and budgets of foreign visitors and some citizens who can afford these hotels. Are. That’s why they are renovating Cuba’s Jardins del Rey airport.

For many visitors, Cayo Coco is an ideal destination for those looking for an unforgettable vacation in a paradise setting. Others, particularly Russian and Canadian tourists, have complained about the quality of some hotels in Cuba, where treatment is poor or conditions are poor, despite four- or five-star categories.