CubeSail ends the month of January with the most loved promotions

The Cuban telecommunications company, ETECSA, is closing the month of January with a new promotion.

From January 25 to January 31, 2024, users who make international recharges ranging from 500CUP to 1,250CUP will have the opportunity to see their balance quintupled. But that’s not all, for customers who have existing recharges, plans or international promotions, they will be given a 25GB bonus valid for all networks with a validity period of 30 days.

promotion details

This promotion is applicable to prepaid customers who avail international recharge within the range of 500CUP and 1,250CUP between January 25 and 31, 2024. Here are some frequently asked questions so you can better understand this exciting offer:

How does international promotion work?

This promotion allows customers who recharge between 500CUP and 1,250CUP to see their balance quintupled. Additionally, those with a current recharge, plan or international promotion will get a 25GB bonus (all networks) valid for 30 days.

How long will the promotion be valid?

The promotion is valid from January 25 to January 31, 2024, from 00:01 to 23:59 Cuban time.

What is the minimum amount to apply for international recharge?

To apply for this promotion, international recharge must be at least 500CUP and not more than 1,250CUP.

Is the validity of the line extended with this promotional recharge?

After recharging with this promotional design, the mobile line will be valid for 330 days. Recharging must be done before this time limit expires to keep the service active, and an additional 30 days are given before the service is disabled.

If you receive an international recharge between 500 and 1250CUP from January 25 to 31, you will receive quintuple of the recharged amount in your main balance and 🥁 if you have current international recharge, plans or promos. We will give you 25GB Bonus (All Networks) valid for 30 days. pic.twitter.com/KAHraEd3rk -Cubacel 🇨🇺 (@Cubacel_ETECSA) 23 January 2024

What can be done with the main balance received from this promotional recharge?

The received main balance can be used to make national and international calls, buy bags, packages, data plans, minutes and SMS, make transfers and activate the Amigo plan.

25GB Bonus and Extra Questions

When is 25GB activated (all networks)?

25GB is activated at the time of receipt of recharge, as long as international recharges, plans or promotions are applicable.

How are discounts prioritized for the 25GB bonus?

Rebates are prioritized according to the following hierarchy, ensuring there is no disruption to service:

1. Unlimited Internet Bonus (12:00 AM to 7:00 AM)

2. Daily Bag

3. Messenger Bag

4. Data Bonus (National)

5. Data Bonus (International LTE only)

6. Data Bonus (International All Networks)

7. Balance Bonus

8. Joint Plans (International LTE)

9. Joint Plans (International Data for All Networks)

10. LTE Data Package

11. Active combined data packages for all networks

12. Basic Balance

Is the validity of other resources also extended along with the 25GB gift?

Yes, if you have existing combined plans (national and/or international), national plans, LTE packages, international data bonuses, their validity will be extended by 30 days.

How will I receive alerts for bond consumption?

If the Customer has not consumed all the resources and the expiry date is approaching, the Customer will receive an SMS announcing the approach of the offer.

Customers can check their account status by sending an SMS to *222*266#.

