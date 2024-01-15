CyberVolunteers provide free training to people with disabilities…

Workshops can be requested by individuals throughout Spain or by any entity or association that works with them.

Madrid, 19 (Europa Press)

The Cybervolontarios Foundation has launched the ‘Integra Salud’ program with which it offers free workshops so that people with disabilities learn to use digital tools that allow them to improve their health and well-being.

With this project promoted in collaboration with different institutions and associations throughout Spain, the Foundation wants to ensure that this group uses technology to autonomously carry out their health management and improve their social, physical and mental well-being. “Thus promoting their security and freedom”.

According to the State Database of People with Disabilities, about 3,400,000 people in Spain have a disability equal to or greater than 33%. These are people who, as Sievervoluntarios points out, suffer from chronic diseases, motor, visual, hearing, intellectual disabilities and other conditions.

In this sense, “aware of the diversity of their needs”, the entity, through ‘Integra Salud’, offers “free, simple, very practical and for small groups” workshops, in which they can learn about the health applications of their autonomous The community will manage medical appointments and complete health procedures, which will “facilitate their access to health services.”

They also learn to make video calls, use email, messaging applications such as WhatsApp and social networks to communicate with health professionals or caregivers, and maintain contact with family and friends.

On the other hand, the activities aim to improve their autonomy to carry out procedures, use digital banking or make online purchases safely, using digital DNI, CL@VE or digital certificates, thus improving, As cybervolunteers have indicated, access to products and services without the need for physical travel.

These free workshops for people with disabilities can be requested throughout Spain and any institution or association that works with people with disabilities can also request these free courses. In particular, the initiative ‘Integra Salud’ of Fundación Cybervoluntarios is supported by the Ministry of Social Rights, Consumption and Agenda 2030.

