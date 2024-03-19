Edson Alvarez: “Tata ignored me against Argentina in the World Cup”

One of the captains of the locker room of the Mexican National Team talked about a special situation that happened during the last World Cup of 2022 in Qatar.

midfielder of Mexican national team, Edson Alvarezconfessed Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino They ignored it in the match against argentinaEven though they had built a good relationship in the months before Qatar 2022.

“At the World Cup I didn’t feel like an undisputed starter, but I felt I had a good chance to play. In the game against Poland, everything was going well, relations with him were as good as ever.” He comes into the game against and pretends I was a stranger, as if he had never seen me play, I didn’t start and I didn’t even play,” he commented. edson alvarezmidfielder mexican teamin an interview with Hot TV.

Gerardo Martino instructs Edson Alvarez getty images

edson alvarez He is one of the most regular Mexican players in European football, and at the time he was a starter in ajax From the Netherlands, so he was expected to feature in the match against Argentina in the group stage qatar 2022, Despite his good level, the footballer did not even think about changing.

“I’m grateful, at some point I had a very good relationship with ‘Tata’. A relationship in which he came with me, we talked, we shared ideas. He’s a guy who really likes to talk about football. Do and was very interested in Ajax’s system, we shared many things,” commented the now Ajax footballer. West Ham from England.

In Qatar World Cup 2022, Mexico They were eliminated in the group stage after a draw with Poland, a defeat against Argentina and a defeat to Saudi Arabia. The team led by Gerardo Martino had its worst performance since 1978, as it had become the custom for the Mexican representative to always advance past the group stage.

currently, mexican team is under the orders of Jaime Lozano and Edson Alvarez He is considered one of the captains of the representative team.