“Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp broke it off”: This cinema veteran with 16 films will no longer be filming – Cinema News

Peter Weir has created such big hits as “The Truman Show” and “The Dead Poets Circle.” After being retired from the set since 2010, he confirmed during a visit to France that he would no longer be doing films. Why ? His answer!

End of Peter Weir’s career! The 79-year-old Australian director, who has been nominated six times for an Oscar, has confirmed that he will no longer make films.

,Why did I stop acting? Because I didn’t have any more energy“, informed of telerama, On the occasion of the filmmaker’s visit to France, In the spotlight at the Cinémathèque Française,

Peter Weir has not toured since the release of Chemins de la Liberté in France in 2010 and January 2011. We are grateful to him for some of the great successes in Hollywood cinema such as The Truman Show with Jim Carrey, or The Circle of Dead Poets (see our video interview excerpt).

Ethan Hawke speculates about retiring from acting in 2022. In promotion of his documentary The Last Movie Stars airing on HBO, Ethan Hawke explained this by difficult past experiences with Russell Crowe on Master and Commander and an aborted project with Johnny Depp.

“I think he’s lost interest in making movies,

“I think he has lost interest in making films” Ethan Hawke commented at the time. “He really enjoyed this work when he didn’t have actors giving him a hard time. Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp tore it up. He’s a rare guy these days, a popular artist.

He makes mainstream films which are artistic. to have a budget to the Truman Show Or master and commander, you should jim carrey Or Russell Crowe. I think that Harrison Ford And gerard depardieu Was his kind of actor. He was supportive of the directors and did not consider himself ‘important’.”

Released to modest and complete indifference in France on December 31, 2003, and a massive failure at the worldwide box office with over $211 million on a $150 million budget, Master & Commander Deserves a serious reappraisal. A very painful failure for Peter Weir, who will take years to recover from.

Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp ‘broke it up’

As far as mentions of the collaboration between Johnny Depp and Peter Weir are concerned, Ethan Hawke has been quite vague. Both of them were to work together in the film Shantaram, announced in 2004. Depp played a young Australian escaped from prison who rebuilds a new life in the slums of India, before going off to fight the Russians in Afghanistan.

Weir eventually officially left the project due to “differences of artistic opinion”. The project eventually became a series led by Charlie Hunnam and released on AppleTV+ in 2022.

“My successes were accidents” said the six-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker. “I am completely unable to devote myself to projects designed for the box office, infantile scenarios, stories about costumed vigilantes.

At the time of his release, mosquito beach Or another state It was just another movie. “Today, Hollywood classifies them as ‘adult dramas,’ and it almost makes me feel ashamed that I made porn.”