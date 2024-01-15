UN airlifts humanitarian aid between DR and Haiti. AlMomento.net

SANTO DOMINGO.- The United Nations Security Council confirmed the beginning of sending humanitarian aid from the Dominican Republic to Haiti via an “air bridge”, an initiative announced last week by the organization.

This information was confirmed by Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during a press conference.

“Yes. Our partners on the ground have informed us that the airlift has begun, the connection of regular air traffic between the Dominican Republic and Haiti (for humanitarian assistance),” the spokesperson said in a statement shared by the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti. Said when asked about some photos on social networks.

Haq explained that this was a round-trip flight and that the organization hopes “there will be more regular helicopter travel” between the two countries so they can have “better access to Port-au-Prince.”

“We will continue this and we hope that all authorities and all stakeholders on the ground will cooperate in our efforts,” he said.

The message “The United Nations continues to operate flights between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, and continues to deliver humanitarian supplies” accompanied by a photo showing several people loading boxes onto a plane of the organization’s humanitarian air service .









