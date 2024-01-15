Daisy Ridley reveals (and suggests) everything she knows about her next Star Wars movie.

During various public appearances, Daisy Ridley has revealed several details about Lucasfilm and Disney’s next Star Wars film.

tl;dr Daisy Ridley is returning in the next film Star Wars: New Jedi Order,

The only title currently under discussion is “New Jedi Order”.

Daisy Ridley has not seen the script of the film yet.

Daisy Ridley hints at unexpected changes for Rey Skywalker.

long awaited return

British actress Daisy Ridley, best known for playing Rey Skywalker in the franchise star wars, is the center of attention. She returns in the next film of the saga, currently titled “new jedi order, The new film, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, is set to take place 15 years after the sequel trilogy. star wars, This is one of the four films star wars Upcoming, whose official release date has not been confirmed yet.

A title full of history

Topic “new jedi order“Currently the only topic of discussion. However rumors continue regarding a possible title change.”A New Beginning“, Ridley confirmed that this information was incorrect. Titled “New Jedi Order”, full of history in the universe star warsSo appears to be a working title rather than a final title.

A scenario still in preparation

Daisy Ridley is still waiting to see the script of the film. He revealed the script of the upcoming film star wars Not finished yet, which explains some of his vague answers. However, he indicated that the script was written by Stephen Knight, known for his work on peaky blindersShould arrive soon.

Unexpected changes for Rey Skywalker

Daisy Ridley also hinted that there have been some unexpected changes to her character Rey Skywalker. Without revealing specific details, he emphasized that Rey Skywalker has experienced significant personal growth since the previous film. The young woman is not only now a Jedi Master, but she has also experienced a significant personal transformation.