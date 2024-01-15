Dani Alves gets millionaire help from Neymar family in rape case – International Football – Sports

brazilian footballer Daniel Alves He was sentenced this Thursday to four and a half years in prison by a Barcelona court, after finding him guilty of raping a woman in the bathroom of a nightclub in that Spanish city at the end of 2022.

The judges found it “proven that the victim did not consent and that, in addition to the complainant’s testimony, there is evidence to prove rape,” the court said in a statement two weeks after the end of the trial. ,

Magistrates imposed an additional five years of supervised release, a restraining order on the victim for nine and a half years, and a compensation payment of 150,000 euros (about $162,000).

neymar family help

Neymar crying with Dani Alves.

It is known that Alves’s financial situation is not the best since the judicial process started and he was left without the contracts he was accustomed to.

Amidst this scenario, Brazilian portal UOL said that it was Neymar’s family who supported him during this time. It indicates that the 150,000 euros that “helped reduce his sentence for rape” were paid “with the help of Neymar’s family”.



This financial outlay, called “mitigation to compensate for the harm caused”, was necessary to reduce the sentence, taking into account that the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office had proposed 9 years in prison and the victim’s defense demanded 12 years. Was.

The money was “deposited into a court account before the trial so that it could be delivered to the victim regardless of the outcome of the conviction.”

It wasn’t Neymar’s squad’s only contribution to their friend and former Brazilian teammate. “Neymar’s family also lent gustavo zisto“One of the oldest legal representatives of Neymar Sr.’s companies.”

In previous statements, Neymar’s own father admitted that he helped Dani Alves financially during this time.

Case

Dani Alves was accused of raping a young woman in the bathroom of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on the night of December 30 to 31, 2022. According to the prosecutor’s indictment, the incidents occurred in a reserved area of ​​the complex. The athlete, who was there with a friend, would have matched with the woman, who was also accompanied by his cousin and a friend.

After inviting them for champagne, Alves may have invited the young woman to enter another specific area where there was a small bathroom, which she did not know about. Since then, their statements have varied, but the magistrate has found it proven that, once inside, “the accused suddenly caught hold of the complainant, threw her on the ground and, preventing her from moving, penetrated her vagina. entered, despite the fact that the complainant said that no, he wanted to go.”

Sports and Agencies

more sports news