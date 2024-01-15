Did Selena Gomez Really Shoot Her Latest Music Video on the French Riviera?

Singer, actress and pop star Selena Gomez pays tribute to France in her latest music video “Love On”, released on February 23. The video has received more than 2 million views within a few hours. And internet users think it may have been filmed in some luxurious hotel on the Côte d’Azur. We investigated.

She is the most followed singer on Instagram with 429 million subscribers. Selena Gomez recently released her new single “Love On” and it’s already setting the internet on fire. In the clip, the pop star pays tribute to France by multiplying references to the series Emily in Paris, All the clichés are there: French kisses, French fries, French bulldogs, croissants, haute couture, ballet dancers, without paying homage to Brigitte Bardot. and god created woman,

The singer also announced her clip in an Instagram post with a caption in French.

What name will I give you? I will take your name. Love. tender love.

She was in Paris a few days ago to announce the launch of her single and talk about her love for Paris and France.

It was enough for Internet users and some media to see a little glimpse of the Côte d’Azur in her clip. Sun, blue sky, sea and luxurious hotels. If it’s not the French Riviera, it sure looks like it!

And everyone is wondering: Which hotel did Selena Gomez film Love On?

The music video for their song was directed by Frenchy Greg Orelsan, who had already directed music videos for Orelsan, Zayn, Booba and SCH.

France 3 wanted to get to the bottom of the Côte d’Azur story. We put two of our best Year 3 interns, Iris Negre and Alexis Castera, on the case. he investigated brilliantly

It is impossible to find any information about the filming location online. With Italianate statues, neo-classical decor and the beach in the background, the hotel looks familiar and very local.

Screenshots, excerpts from Google Lens, search for 5-star hotels on the Côte d’Azur, visit websites, comparison of statues on Google Images, analysis of the proposed results.

This scene emerges in thousands of images. And this is the tragedy. This is not the Bay of Angels, but Los Angeles. Leon’s Villa. A A historic mansion with 35 rooms whose neo-Italian style is enough to mislead us.

And if the decor looks familiar to us, it’s probably because the villa appears in several music videos of Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Tyler the Creator, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey.

Moral, don’t (always) trust your brain when it wants you to believe that your desires are reality!

Article written with Iris Negre and Alexis Castera