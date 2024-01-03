Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz clash over home expansion plans

The Hollywood couple proposed a significant renovation of their £6million townhouse in Primrose Hill, near Regent’s Park, including replacing a “poorly built” late 20th-century conservatory with an extension.

However, a conservation group claims the proposal disrupts the aesthetic harmony of the couple’s Grade II-listed Victorian terraced house, which dates back to 1840.

The property is also in a conservation area, raising concerns over the preservation of its historical integrity.

Camden Council’s Conservation Area Committee representative, Richard Simpson, lodged an objection against the renewal proposal when it was presented in September.

According to the committee, there are plans to replace the first floor window breaks with a historic window pattern known as ‘marginal glazing’, a feature of Victorian era houses in the local area.

Craig and Weiss purchased the property in 2008, and in 2017 successfully intervened to save a 65-foot tree located behind the building after a neighbor cut it down.

The couple’s planning agent said the planned extension, and replacing the faulty conservatory, would allow the kitchen – described as “the busiest room in the house” – to provide direct access to the garden.

In a presentation to the council, their planning agent wrote that “the most important rooms of the house will be restored to their original form”.

He said: “The proposed new extension would replace the existing late 20th century conservatory, which is poorly constructed, ineffective (it is too cold in winter and too hot in summer), and out of keeping with the original building Is.

“The extended extension allows the kitchen (the busiest room in the house) to be moved to the rear of the property, giving it direct contact with the garden and significantly improving natural light.

“Internally the spine wall between the ground floor reception rooms will be repaired and the existing double doors from the entrance hall will be disassembled and retrofitted as single doors in the respective reception rooms.”

He said the introduction of a guest toilet within the existing study would provide much-needed convenience to key rooms in the house.

A decision regarding the planning application is expected later this month.