TSE starts manual counting of votes for deputy election

Representatives of opposition parties have condemned that Nuevas Ideas has admitted more people to the premises than allowed, including many without TSE-related accreditation, which they consider a further outrage.

At the Adolfo Pineda Gymnasium, after an eventful process and the failure of the digital transmission of the minutes that took place last Sunday, the manual counting of votes for the election of deputies began.

In the late afternoon of Sunday, February 11, the counting of votes began with the ballots corresponding to the San Vicente department.

You may be interested in: The complaints that led Alejandro Muyshondt to jail… and death

Magistrates and officials of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) are present at the venue, as well as representatives of some political parties, electoral observers and the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic (FGR).

At 6:30 pm this Sunday, the FMLN had not sent security guards to the counting tables, nor had party representatives attended the morning’s meeting with electoral court officials to explain the procedure.

The system was reset this Sunday afternoon to begin this delayed process. Some TSE magistrates did not make statements regarding this delay or noted discrepancies.

Representatives of opposition parties have condemned that Nuevas Ideas has admitted more people to the premises than allowed, including many without TSE-related accreditation, which they consider a further outrage.

Initially, TSE magistrates explained that there would be no reclassification of votes in the counting, and that they would respect the work previously done by the vote receiving boards. The opposition does not agree with this measure.

The digital media El Faro reported this Sunday night that five substitute magistrates recused themselves from the process.