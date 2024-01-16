Deepfake. Will Taylor Swift fans end the scourge of fake porn images?

photos “sexually explicitThere are riots all over the internet, written by Taylor Swift Guardian, Except they aren’t.”In fact” Images of the singer, but “Deepfakes created using artificial intelligence (AI) “, explains the British daily. ,extremely realistic“, these images shocked their audiences”with mouth open”, to such an extent that one of them was viewed more than 45 million times in the seventeen hours before its return on the social network X. In a press release, “Teams proactively remove all identified images and take appropriate action against the accounts responsible for posting them”,

,If this story sounds familiar, it’s because you’ve probably heard a variation of it before“, believes the person responsible for the column”patriarchy week” Of Guardian, Arwa Mahdavi. is that so “Deepfake pornography is everywhere”, she says, revealing the existence of more than 9,500 sites “Dedicated to non-consensual intimate fantasy”According to an American study.

,Although Swift is one of the most recent and high-profile victims of this technology, it has disrupted the lives of a considerable number of people“, the journalist expressed regret. and especially “life of girls and women“, the first goal of this event which”We can never emphasize this enough, it is not intended to provoke“, but at “humiliated,

Swifties are fighting

Taylor Swift, for her part, has not communicated since these images surfaced, according to the British tabloid The Daily MailShe will be”FuriousAnd will consider taking legal action. Swift’s devoted fans, who describe themselves as “Swifties“Also angry and taken”more immediate measures“, Get to know from Guardian : They reported accounts sharing deepfakes on a large scale and also published thousands of images with the tag “Taylor Swift AI” To eliminate deepfakes and make them harder to find on the X platform.

,If there is any positive side to this difficult situation then it is this.“, the English journalist underlined: If one sees the government and social networks as “take seriously“Deepfake porn is huge”highly motivated fan baseBy Taylor Swift. And to quote “The big Ticketmaster failure of 2022”, when fans, dissatisfied with the largest platform for selling concert tickets, drew the attention of US legislators to anti-competitive practices in the music industry.

And this time the matter created so much noise that its echo reached the White House. “We are concerned by reports of the spread of these false images”, US executive spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre announced to the press. He said this was part of the AI ​​issues that the Biden administration had prioritized “Of course Congress must take legislative action,

,It’s about time“, urge Guardian, because although some US states have passed laws banning the sharing of false pornographic images without consent, no federal law criminalizes the creation or sharing of these images. and late”Lawmakers drag their feet”, the use of this technology is increasing rapidly. ,The pictures may be fake, but the damage they cause is very real“, the columnist concluded.