Delta and United Airlines will reduce flights to these destinations

Some US airlines like Delta and United will eliminate routes to 10 major cities across domestic and international destinations by March 2024.



In the case of Delta, it will reduce the number of flights from its two North American hubs to London Heathrow Airport (LHR).

Similarly, out of the 12 weekly flights from Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) to the United Kingdom capital, the company will offer only one flight daily.

This means a 42% reduction in availability, as the airline will not resume the same frequency between the cities as last summer.

Although it is a high-demand destination, Delta will reduce its frequencies from Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) to LHR.

So it would fly only five times a week, even though it was planned to increase it from four times a week to daily.

For its part, United Airlines is also cutting flights between the United States and China. In this regard, the airline will eliminate 23 flights including one from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK).

Meanwhile, the same will be the case till Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG).

But, not only this, Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) will also reduce flights to the Asian country.

Also in March, other reductions included flights from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to PVG.

Meanwhile, Dulles International Airport (IAD) will see a similar reduction in flights to PEK.

Which other airlines are planning flight cuts?

Alaska Airlines plans to eliminate at least six domestic routes in the coming months. This includes eliminating twice-daily service between San Jose Mineta International Airport and Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

Additionally, they are also planning to cut flights between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Portland International Airport (PDX) in Oregon in May.

Hence Paine Field (PAE) in Washington and Daniel K. Service between Inouye International Airport (HNL) will be reduced. The frequency will be adjusted from two flights per day to one in May, before the route is abandoned completely in September.

Similarly, the airline will cancel flights in smaller markets, such as two daily flights between Boise Airport in Idaho and Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.

It also added the cancellation of once-a-week service from Los Angeles International Airport to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

The same will happen with twice-daily flights to Glacier Park International Airport (FCA) between June and July.

Finally, JetBlue Airways also plans some cuts. The airline will discontinue service between PDX and SJC from John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) in New York.

Additionally, it will suspend service from its New York hub to Meredita International Airport (PSE) in Ponce, Puerto Rico. It’ll all happen in October, including at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE).

Similarly, JetBlue is dropping its route between Westchester County Airport in New York and Martha’s Vineyard Airport in Massachusetts.

However, the company announced the withdrawal of all services from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) effective May 1.