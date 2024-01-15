Descenders Free PC Game Download Full Version (v1.6.0)

The pandemic has forced human civilization to undergo a paradigm shift in terms of social lifestyle. We have started to focus on living a low-key life with the fewest social gatherings or parties. The pandemic has taught us to be more resilient and peaceful. However, the virtual world of gaming is free from any type of viruses and allows you to become whoever you want to be. You can be a zombie hunter, a police officer or an extreme cyclist in Descenders Free.

Descenders game download for PC

Name Decendents Initial release date February 9, 2018 Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Developer Editor No more robots Genders Racing game, Action game, Sports game, Simulation game, Racing, Sports Modification Single-player video game, Multiplayer video game Category PC Games >Sports

If you are into extreme sports and love the idea of ​​flaunting your driving skills on dirt trails and rough terrain, then Descenders is the ideal game for you. Developed by RageSquid, the game was released on May 7, 2019 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The growing popularity of the game subsequently led to its release on other gaming platforms such as Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series 2021.

The video game is about riding a bike in different types of environments. It is popularly known as downhill cycling game, which means that the rider has to control the bike while going down a sloped terrain. The initial thought process that went into creating the game is to inspire players to play extreme sports video games more often.

What is the game about?

Downhills are about how well you can ride your bike across ridges and valleys. It’s about controlling your bike when it’s descending the mountainside, making those jumps at full speed, widely spaced turns and, most importantly, at its maximum speed. It is one of the first and best extreme sports video games available to date.

The game starts when the player knows the game environment. The player will be allowed to get used to the different levels of obstacles that he will overcome in the upcoming levels. After trying their luck on the nearby ramps and hills, the player moves on to the procedurally generated levels. These levels are associated with interesting cycling challenges along with given time limits to reach the finish line.

How to Play

Downhills feature simple gameplay with a gradually increasing level of difficulty. This means it has a balanced design that appeals to both professional mountain biking players and people just getting into extreme riding video games. The game controls are not too complicated and can be learned quickly.

That being said, it is worth noting here that controlling a bike in almost free fall with sharp turns and jumps at full speed that demands 360-degree turns is not easy, even in the virtual world. You need to master your game inside and out. However, the trick is to take it in a lighthearted way because the bike crashes designed by the developers are hilarious and appeal to the funny bones.

The game has different modes where you will be able to join different communities and ride with different play styles such as focusing on tricks or stunts, off-road bike riding, and riding speed-based adventures. You can also play in career mode where you will be able to ride on different terrains such as volcanoes, peaks and highlands.

In career mode, if the player successfully clears all the levels, he finally reaches the Boss Jump level. It is essential to remember here that the modes have a preset number of lives and once you run out of the total lives, you will be returned to the beginning of the game. You can choose your course directly into the boss game or through bonus levels.

Game Features

Let’s now look at some of the impressive features of the game so that once you start playing you can find exactly what you are looking for.

This is one of the unique features of the game where every time the player chooses a particular track to ride, additional bonus objectives are unlocked along with the main objectives that must be passed to advance to the next level. Failure to meet these bonus goals does not prevent you from moving forward. However, if you manage to complete them, you will get extra benefits such as health and points that will be useful later.

Another cool feature of the game is that you can switch between the camera angles of the game. Some of these angles increase the difficulty of the game. Other angles expand the scope of vision, allowing you to have an expanded scope of vision of the surrounding environment. You can look through different angular views and settle for the one that suits you best.

The game allows the player to get used to the challenges and obstacles in the game. Practice mode allows you to test your acquired gaming skills and practice stunts that you can’t perform correctly yet. Practice mode also allows you to play without fear of losing points. Practice comes in handy, especially for boss levels. So get into practice mode to master your skills without fear of failure.

This is another unique feature of the game, which makes it more exciting. With attack mode activated, you have greater control over your bike at very high speeds. The player can switch to this mode by long pressing the S key and releasing acceleration. In this mode, the rider changes their riding posture, resulting in a sharper turn.

This is the most lucrative feature of the game and also easy to use. Descenders allow players to play at their own custom pace. This means that the game has different styles of play so that the player will most comfortably find the right mode to start their cycling experience. You can also challenge yourself and improve your game with this feature.

Conclusion

Descenders is an engaging game with some unique challenges like performing bike stunts on rugged and deadly terrain. For example, you may need to perform a certain trick while suspended in the air at a speed of 50 miles per hour or complete a trick a certain number of specific times to advance to the next level. So, play this downhill game today to test your skills in various landscapes.

Descendants: minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

Operating system: Windows 7, 8

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia Geforce GT 430/equivalent or higher

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 3 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Descendants: Recommended system requirement

CPU: High-end Intel Core i5

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

Operating system: Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia Geforce GTX 560/equivalent or higher

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 3 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

Frequent questions

Can Descenders be played in multiplayer mode? Yes, Descender can be played in both single-player and multiplayer modes.

What are the platforms on which the game is available? The game is available on Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

What is the genre of the game? The game genre is extreme sports.

