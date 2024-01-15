Assassins Creed Rogue Download Full Game PC For Free

With almost a decade in the video game market, the Assassins Creed Rogue Download game series is one of the best out there. If you are a fan of adventure video games, or if you are a gamer, there is no chance that you will not come across the name of the game. We deduce that you are already familiar with the genre of the game series. If this installment is the one you’re looking forward to playing and you want to see if it’s as good as the others, then in a word, we’d say yes.

But don’t take our word for it. We have prepared a series of well-planned segments here that cover the type of gameplay and plot you can expect here. You can also take a look at the new features that the developers have introduced this time. Once you are done with everything, you can decide for yourself whether you would like to give it a try or not. It sounds fair? What’s the reason for the wait then?

Assassins Creed Rogue Game Download for PC

Name Assassins Creed Rogue Initial release date November 11, 2014 Engine AnvilNext Developer Ubisoft, Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Sofia, Ubisoft Quebec, Ubisoft Ukraine, Ubisoft Romania, Ubisoft Milan Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows Editors Valve Corporation, CyberFront Corporation Series Assassin’s Creed Category PC Games > Action, Adventure

About the game

Developed and published by Ubisoft Sofia and Ubisoft respectively, this is one of the main installments of the game. It is the seventh installment in the game series. The game can be played on gaming platforms such as PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch. It can be played in both single-player and multiplayer game modes.

The setting of the game is similar to all the others in the game series. The plot is based on the world of the mid-18th century and has a set of fictional history starring real-world events. The game revolves around the ancient fight between the Assassins and the Templars. While Assassins seek to achieve peace through free will, Templars believe that peace must be achieved through control. The game begins starring

Shay Patrick Cormack as a recruit to the Colonial Brotherhood of Assassins. While struggling with his insubordination issues, the player joins him on the adventures he and the other characters must undertake.

The game is also quite similar to what the other installments of the game series had to offer two users in terms of plot. But this time it has some new features installed. As you progress, you can also take a look at them.

How to Play

Assassin’s Creed Rogue, the seventh major installment of the game series, belongs to the genre of stealth and adventure games. You need to use your skills and intellect to get along in the game. You can play the game single player or multiplayer. This particular installment of the Assassin’s Creed game series is set in an open world environment and must be played in third person.

The installment also has some new features introduced in its gameplay. For example, this game has ship-based weapons. Even while at sea, you can use your intelligence and skills to use weapons and defeat enemy lines. Air rifles and ship-to-ship combat are two of the most interesting new features that the developers have added to the game.

Enemies have also been updated with better features and characteristics. They also, along with players, can now use techniques to hide from attacks. Players can hide in bushes or other places for similar purposes. In this case, the protagonist also receives special powers, such as a mask, to prevent exposure to the poisonous gas. Players can now also be alerted by flashing red lights on the edges of the screen when enemies are nearby. Players can also detect where enemies are approaching from.

Game Features

When a game has been on the market for as many years as Assassin’s Creed, it implies that there is something that each game in the series brings to players that makes the entire series more appealing. Here we have included some of the new features that this game brings with it, thus further increasing the popularity of the series.

The gameplay has something challenging for the players ready at every step of the game. The fact that the enemies are almost as strong as the player characters means that one must use their intellect and skills to progress through the game. This is what makes it more fun and intriguing.

Games with an open world structure are always interesting and fun. You can wander around the game world and explore places that your character would like. You could even enjoy various daily activities there too. So the fact that Assassin’s Creed Rogue is an open world game makes everything even better.

With this new installment in the series, the developers have also introduced some new weapons for players to use. This is the first time the series will experience gameplay with ship-based weapons. Now you can fight even from your ship, as long as you can use your weapons correctly.

New updates in the game

The best update so far would be the feature that allows the player to get a clue as to where the enemy is. A red flare shoots along the edge of the screen as soon as enemies are close to you or are about to attack you. You can even see where the attack is supposed to come from.

The game, however, requires you to dedicate a lot of time to it. Although the gameplay seems quite simple and is in fact easy to understand, it will take you quite some time to master the moves and techniques of the game. The best part is the competitive and challenging nature that the game invokes on you. It provides you with a new challenge in every step and level of the game. It also helps maintain a certain freshness in gaming sessions.

Assassins Creed Rogue: minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 @ 2.4 GHz or AMD Athlon II X4 620 @ 2.6 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 2GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 8/8.1 (64-bit versions only)

VIDEO CARD: nVidia GeForce GTS 450 or AMD Radeon HD 5670 (1024 MB VRAM) or Intel HD Graphics 4600

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 12 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

Assassins Creed Rogue – Recommended System Requirement

CPU: Intel Core i5 2400s @ 2.5 GHz or better / AMD FX-6100 @ 3.3 GHz or better

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 8/8.1 (64-bit versions only)

VIDEO CARD: nVidia GeForce GTX 560Ti (1024 VRAM) or better / AMD Radeon HD 6870 (1024 VRAM) or better

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 12 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

Frequent questions

Is the game fun to play? In fact, the game is quite fun. If it hadn’t been like that, his name wouldn’t have been so popular in the first place.

How long does the game take to complete? The game takes about 10.5 hours to complete. That’s why we already told you how it would require you to dedicate a lot of time to it.

Are the game graphics bad? Knowing at what levels graphics can affect players is a very variable question to answer. However, there have been no such controversies regarding the graphics of any of the Assassin’s Creed games.

