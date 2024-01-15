Halo Wars 2 PC Game Download Full Version

When it comes to computer games, there are so many of them. But if you want to play quality games, you’ll have to look a little harder. However, you don’t have to look far with us here to help you. So if you are looking to play a quality game, then Halo Wars 2 is the one you should choose. This is a strategy game that takes place in real time. Here you must follow the Spirit of Fire team as they build the Halo rings and try to control them. Whether they can do it or not forms the game. But of course, there’s more to the game. If you want to know more about this, keep reading below.

Halo Wars 2 game download for PC

Name Halo Wars 2
Initial release date
Mode(s) Single player; Multiplayer
Developer
Platforms Microsoft Windows, Xbox One
Writers Kevin Grace
Composers Gordy Haab, Finishing Move Inc.

What is Halo Wars 2 about?

Halo Wars 2 was published and released by the esteemed Microsoft Studios on Xbox One and Windows. This game is a part of the famous Halo franchise and is a direct sequel to the 2009 game Halo Wars. So, since it is set in the Halo universe, the game takes place in the year 2559. During the installation of the rings, there is a conflict between an alien team called Banished and assigned UNSC forces over who will control the Ark.

The game will make more sense if you played Halo Wars. At the end of that game, we saw the powerful crew of the UNSC or United Nations Space Command warship enter cryosleep before slowly floating into uncharted space. Now, while they slept, a war was going on between the Covenant, an alien alliance, and humanity. It finally ended and then Spirit of Fire was declared lost and that too with the whole practical deck. But we know that the ship is indeed fine and functioning with its crew alive as well. But the ship’s AI, named Serina, has eliminated itself.

When the crew awakens from their cryonic sleep on the Ark, which is capable of installing the Halo rings, they are invaded by the alien race known as the Banished. This race is led by the warlord Atriox and is said to have come to power after the pact was destroyed. Atriox leads the army where Decimus and Volir are the general and captain of the ship.

How to Play

In this sci-fi game, strategy will make you win the game. Players can command armies here from a unique bird’s-eye view direction that allows them to see the entire battlefield. So strategy formulation becomes easier. But before we get to that, you should know that at the beginning you will be able to choose between two factions here: the UNSC and the Banished. Both factions are playable. Once you select who you want to play with, you’ll need to set up your home base. At your base of operations, you can build your barracks, as well as a vehicle depot to deploy the different vehicles and infantry.

In the game, you will collect supplies using the supply platform. You will also be able to deploy units to construct buildings once the battlefield is exhausted. Once you have built the buildings, you will need to power them. You can now do this using the extractor building or the generator. Keep in mind that you’ll even be able to upgrade your base buildings to gain access to more top-tier units and also unlock passive bonuses.

When you enter the battlefield, you will first encounter fog. On the battlefield, you will have to select the units that will participate in combat. Know that combat here is like a game of rock, paper, scissors, but it’s more balanced. As such, you must remember that ground vehicles must be used against infantry. Additionally, infantry is effective against aircraft and aircraft are more effective against ground vehicles. Also, keep in mind that there is a special ability that each unit has along with the normal attack abilities. For example, there are Spartan super soldiers who can hijack vehicles and carry out a full attack once they jump into the air. Once you continue winning battles to control various areas, you will also be able to build additional bases. But in addition to winning, you will have to gather the necessary resources to expand your army as well.

Characteristics

There are many interesting and exciting features in this game. It must be said that it is because of these characteristics that the Halo franchise is so interesting. These features are:

Know that there are different modes in the game that you will be able to select. For example: in the campaign mode, players will be able to control the UNSC forces against the banished aliens in battles. In the other side campaign, you will be able to properly control the banished forces in battle against parasitic alien forms known as simply the flood.

If you are playing the main campaign, you will be able to complete 12 missions in it. You can now complete these missions alone or play them cooperatively. Each mission comes with objectives like defending bases, capturing points, or even just surviving the overtaken enemy. Often, you’ll even be asked to lead Spartan units across the central map.

If you play in campaign mode, there will also be side missions. These side missions involve making sure some units survive a mission, destroying additional bases, and doing more. But above all, you will have to do it within a time limit.

You will be able to play with both Banished and the UNSC. Each of these comes with specific units. Players must select their leader, according to the style and characteristics of the game. Leaders come with skills that are upgraded and activated when you are in battle. But using upgraded skills will require you to spend energy and supplies. Additionally, it takes a cooldown time before you can activate it again. These special powers include bombing a huge area, healing groups of people, deploying special troops, etc.

Halo War 2 is a game for anyone looking for a great combat video game. Here you will have to build your strategies by observing your available weapons and resources. Then you will have to launch into combat trying to gain more areas to control. Once you can defeat the enemy, the game is yours. But keep in mind that the road to victory is long, but fun.

Halo Wars 2 – Minimum System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500 / AMD FX-4350 CPU SPEED: Information RAM: 6GB Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit VIDEO CARD: AMD Radeon HD 7750 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 / Intel HD Graphics 4000 with 2 GB PIXEL SHADER: 5.0 VERTEX SHADER: 5.0 FREE DISK SPACE: 25 GB DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2 GB



Halo Wars 2: recommended system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-4690K / AMD FX-8350

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: AMD Radeon RX 480 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 with 4 GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 25 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4 GB

Frequent questions

How many people can play in multiplayer? Here, a maximum of 6 people can play in online multiplayer mode. Then it will be very fun.

How to play single here? You can play alone by opting for Skirmish mode. Please note that in this mode you can also play cooperatively.

How to focus on controlling the territory in the game? If you are more interested in territories, choose Domination or Stronghold modes while playing. This will allow you to control the territories.

