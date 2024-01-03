did not you know! Look Who Owns Little Caesars Ensecades Dominican Republic

Ten years after the first launch, the company already had 50 branches and began expanding into Canada.

As for the famous slogan ‘Pizza, Pizza’, it originated because in 1979 they launched a 2×1 offer.

Who is the current owner of Little Caesars?

According to Forbes, the current owner of Little Caesars is david scrivanoWho holds the post of global CEO.

In the conversation conducted by said medium, the businessman talked about the success of the brand in Mexico and highlighted that the business model was very successful.

“Part of the reason we’ve been so successful is that Mexican consumers really appreciate Little Caesars for its values, great prices and the great quality of its pizza. Our Hot & Ready model is really very accessible, our customers can come and go, and have pizza in the moment. “It’s very convenient,” he commented.

According to Sports Business Journal, David Scrivano joined the pizza company in 1999 as senior vice president of administration. He began his career as an assistant manager at Domino’s Pizza on Long Island in the 1980s. He is originally from Michigan and also has a degree in biology.